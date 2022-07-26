A Hero Out of Water, in the Megapix Session, are the highlights of the week

Disclosure

Thursday (28) is a new day at Megapix: the Interactive Session. Every last Thursday of the month, the public will opt for the movie battle. This time, the decision was between two options with actor Dwayne Johnson, One And A Half Spy and fast and furious 8. The chosen one in this dispute was the action Fast and Furious 8 and will be shown at 21h; but for the happiness of the star’s fans, the following is the opportunity to enjoy the least voted title.

A Double Program with two animations of the famous character of the cartoon series, SpongeBob, is the highlight on Friday (29), from 19:20. The feature films, which make their debut on the channel, follow the adventures of these little sea creatures. The box office success of Spongebob – The Movie gave rise to the sequence SpongeBob: A Hero Out of WaterMegapix session of the week.

Tuesday’s attraction (02) is the national comedy The Clumsy Mummers – Towards Hollywood, starting at 5 pm. The title is a remodeled version of the 1981 feature, considered the best cinematographic achievement of the famous quartet, with the remnants of Trapalhões, Didi and Dedé, and a great cast like Letícia Colin, Emilio Dantas, Marcos Frota and Alinne Moraes. Fun for the whole family!

On Wednesday (03), Megapix will show three films with action stars who have already had the privilege of celebrating seven well-lived decades, starting at 7:20 pm. The passenger with Liam Neeson, who entered this category on his recent 70th birthday; Sylvester Stallone, and his 76 years, in Double target; and The last challenge with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who reached 74 on the 30th, can be seen in the special Setentões Megapix.

Interactive Session

THURSDAY (28)

fast and furious 8

On Thursday, the 28th, at 21:00

Dom and Letty are enjoying their honeymoon when Cipher shows up and convinces Dom to return to crime. This causes Letty to gather her old friends to face them.

Directed by: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kurt Russell, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris

China. USA. Japan. 2017. Action. 129 min.

One And A Half Spy

On Thursday, the 28th, at 23:45

Bob was bullied at school, but he changed completely and is now a CIA agent. Upon meeting Calvin, one of the high school’s promising students, Bob asks him for help on a mission.

Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Amy Ryan, Danielle Nicolet, Jason Bateman

USA. 2016. Comedy. 103 min.

FRIDAY (29)

SpongeBob Double Program/Megapix Session

Spongebob – The Movie

On Friday the 29th at 7:20 pm

Plankton steals King Neptune’s crown and gets the secret formula for the crab burger. Now, it’s up to the duo SpongeBob and Patrick to take a chance on another adventure, to save the situation.

Directed by: Stephen Hillenburg, Mark Osborne

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Carol Lawrence, Jeffrey Tambor, Scarlett Johansson, Rodger Bumpass, Tom Kenny

USA. 2004. Adventure. 87 min.

SpongeBob: A Hero Out of Water

On Friday, the 29th, at 21:00

After numerous attempts to steal the Krabby Patty’s secret formula, it looks like Plankton is going to make it this time. But the recipe mysteriously disappears, leading the sleepy Bikini Bottom towards the apocalypse. Now, SpongeBob and his friends must try to retrieve the formula.

Directed by: Michael Mitchell, Paul Tibbitt

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Bill Fagerbakke, Tom Kenny

South Korea. USA. 2015. Adventure. 92 min.

TUESDAY (02)

The Clumsy Mummers – Towards Hollywood

On Tuesday, the 2nd, at 17:00

The circus where Didi works is experiencing financial problems. So, he and Dedé team up with young artist Karina to create a new show, Os Saltimbancos Trapalhões.

Directed by: João Daniel Tikhomiroff

Cast: Renato Aragão, Dedé Santana, Letícia Colin

Brazil. 2017. Comedy. 99 min.

WEDNESDAY (03)

Megapix/Powerpix Seventies

The passenger

On Wednesday, the 3rd, at 19:20

Michael has been taking the same train ride for 10 years. The day he is fired, a mysterious woman offers him $100,000 for a mission. If he fails, everyone on board, in addition to his family, will die.

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Liam Neeson, Jonathan Banks, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

USA. France. 2018. Action. 101 min.

Double target

On Wednesday, the 3rd, at 21:00

After watching their respective partners die, a hitman from New Orleans and a detective from Washington team up to defeat a common enemy.

Directed by: Walter Hill

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Sarah Shahi

USA. 2012. Action. 89 min.

The last challenge

On Wednesday, the 3rd, at 22:30

The boss of a drug cartel escapes from prison and flees towards Mexico. But, before reaching his objective, he will need to pass through the town of Sheriff Ray Owens.

Directed by: Kim Jee-Woon

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville, Rodrigo Santoro

USA. 2013. Action. 108 min.