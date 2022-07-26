A woman wins BRL 800,000 in the lottery and distributes it to strangers. Generosity!

What proof of this woman’s generosity! Crystal Dunn won $146,000 in the lottery – more than R$ 804,000 – and the first thing she did with a part of the prize was hand out gift cards to strangers.

The case took place in the city of Kentucky, in the United States, and surprised residents. “I received an unexpected gift and wanted to pass it on,” she told lottery workers. “This is an amazing gift,” she celebrated.

According to local websites, Crystal placed the bet on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play. She, who is a single mother of three, wanted to withdraw the award immediately. With tax discounts, she pocketed BRL 572,000.

bet 20 dollars

Crystal bet only 20 dollars and never imagined that she would come out rich in the lottery!

Lucky, she won the prize of 146 thousand dollars, about R$ 804 thousand.

In conversation with the city’s lottery, the woman said that, as soon as she received the prize, she went to the market and bought US$ 2 thousand in gift cards and distributed it to strangers who were there.

She said many people were “incredulous” and even asked to give her a hug.

plans for the money

With the rest of the money, Crystal Dunn plans to pay bills and buy a car.

“I never thought I would win something like this, but it shows that it can happen,” he concluded.

And generosity like hers can also happen! Live!

With information from Gazeta Web