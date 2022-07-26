A24 releases bloody trailer for Pearl, prequel to X

Starring Mia Goth, Pearl tells the story of the villain of X – The Mark of Death, which arrives in Brazil on August 11, 2022

One of the main releases of A24 in 2022, Pearl won the first trailer full of blood that shows the first glimpses of the madness of the title character played by Mia Goth. It is worth remembering that the film is a prequel to X – The Mark of Death (2022), scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on August 11 (but with early sessions starting next Thursday, 28).

In the preview of the production, we can see the youth of Pearlvillain of The Mark of Death also played by goth. In addition, the trailer shows the character’s troubled relationship with her family, as well as her dream of becoming an actress in great films – until she gets to know the industry aimed at the adult audience.

Not only Mia Goththe cast of the film directed by Ti West also has David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro. Still without a date to arrive in Brazilian cinemas, Pearl is scheduled for release in Venice Film Festival 2022but only on March 18, 2023 in theaters in the United States.

Watch the trailer below:

Whole world is gonna know her name. Watch the trailer for PEARL, an X-traordinary origin story from director Ti West, starring and co-written by Mia Goth. Only In Theaters September 16 🪓 pic.twitter.com/N106d5K3mM — A24 (@A24) July 26, 2022

Bodies Bodies Bodies: A24’s Slasher gets trailer set to Charlie XCX; watch

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022), new slasher from A24 won a trailer this Tuesday, 24th. To the sound of “Hot Girl,” new song by Charlie XCX for the film, a video shows a group of friends who decide to play a prank known as “Bodies Bodies Bodies” during a party.

The game looks like a sort of “Detective,” in which one of the participants is selected as the killer and must “kill” the others without getting caught. However, the situation changes completely when the group discovers that one of the members really died, making everyone in the house a suspect in the crime.

Comedian starring Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Bodies Bodies Bodies has names on the list such as Maria Bakalova (Borat: Next Film Tape), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Sow), Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (genera+ion) and Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby).

The film is directed by the Dutch Halina Reijn (Instinct) and scripted by Sarah DeLapperesponsible for the play The Wolves. Bodies Bodies Bodies arrives in North American theaters on August 5, 2022. For now, there is no release date in Brazil.

Check out the official movie poster: