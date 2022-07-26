Abel gives the go-ahead and Palmeiras closes the transfer of the forward; negotiation template draws attention

This Monday (25th), the new destiny of one of the athletes of the palm trees that is not part of the technician’s plans Abel Ferreira. This is Colombian striker Iván Angulo, who last year was on loan at Portimonense, from Portugal, and has now signed for North America.

Angulo will play for Orlando City, on a one-year loan. In the scope of the contract between Palestra and the US team, the option of extending the agreement for another six months is contemplated. The information is from the Gazeta Esportiva portal.

The striker arrived at Palmeiras in 2019, hired for the U-20 team of Alviverde, however, his situation in Alamedas did not evolve and the Colombian did not get his space in the Greatest Champion of Brazil. Angulo’s contract with Verdão runs until 2024.

The deal with Orlando City is Angulo’s fourth loan that Palmeiras promotes. Before signing with American football, the striker passed through Cruzeiro, in 2020. Verdão asked for his return and then the athlete went to Botafogo. In the same year, in 2021, the player was transferred to Portimonense, from Portugal, where he played in 36 games and scored two goals.