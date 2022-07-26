Action in Justice points out that votes of dead partners were registered at the AGE; Vasco identifies and studies measures | vasco

A group of partners-owners of Vasco filed a lawsuit at the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, last Friday, for an expert examination to be carried out on the list of associates who voted at the General Assembly, on April 30, which approved the change in the statute so that the constitution of the SAF was possible. The complaint is that votes of two associates who have died were counted. Vasco has already identified the two cases and is studying how to take appropriate measures.

The three partners belong to the “Caravela Cruz-Maltina” group and presented documents that prove that former associates Maurício de Araújo Mattos (deceased in December 2020) and Álvaro Araújo dos Santos (deceased in April 2017) had votes registered in their names at the EGM held on April 30th. The action also asks for another expertise in the list of partners eligible to vote at the AGE that will define the sale of 70% of SAF to 777 Partners.

– It is not an action to cancel the AGE. We want an expertise on the list of partners. We identified many irregularities. We filed the request to have access to the list of members who voted, but Vasco did not present it. We got the list from a registry office. The list has 59 pages. It was manual work. Making this investigation very difficult, but we were able to identify some irregularities. We can’t analyze everything. We ask for the Justice to be able to make an expertise on the list of the past AGE and the next AGE. So that we have a smooth process, all right. We identified 110 cases of duplicate registrations, we identified 40 people already deceased in the list of members eligible to vote. Of these, we have proof that two voted. We managed to obtain death certificates – said owner-partner Oswaldo Valente, of the “Caravela Cruz-Maltina” group. He also stated that this is not a political movement and said that several participants in his group are in favor of the SAF, but seek fairness in the process.

wanted by gethe president of the General Assembly, Otto Carvalho, confirmed that he identified the two cases mentioned in the action and is studying appropriate measures.

– The partners had active registrations. Someone voted for them. We are seeking information to take appropriate action. The club was not informed of the deaths. We only find out when families communicate. That’s why we always reinforce the issue of updated records. Both registrations were active. And since the votes were electronic, so we have the records. We have already identified two cases – said Otto Carvalho, president of Vasco’s General Assembly.

One of the partners identified is Maurício de Araújo Mattos, who died in 2020. He was from Grupo Identidade Vasco and was a counselor in one of Roberto Dinamite’s terms. His son also participates in the political life of the club, he was a candidate for the board for Roberto Monteiro’s ticket in 2014, as reported by the website “Jogada 10”. Álvaro Araújo dos Santos’ son is a member of the Semper Vasco group.

On the fact that the group has not been able to access the voter list at Vasco’s secretariat, the club claims that the law protects the exposure of members’ data.

