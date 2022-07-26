After Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Also Appeals Jury Decision Rolling Stone

Amber Heard was ordered to pay $ 10 million to Johnny Depp while the actress is expected to receive $ 2 million

After Amber Heard appeal the jury’s decision in the defamation lawsuit brought by the ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actor decided to do the same (via The globe). Last Friday, the 22nd, depp filed an appeal to set aside the $2 million he was ordered to pay to heard, while the actress must pay $10 million.

“Plaintiff and Defendant John C. Depp II, through their attorney, appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals for all adverse decisions and the final judgment order of this Circuit Court issued June 24, 2022,” read the documents delivered to the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

There were six weeks of trial that led to the victory of Depp no defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, USA. After the verdict, Amber Heard appealed the jury’s decision on the grounds that the identity of one of the jurors did not match that presented at trial. Another observation is that the compensation amounts would be excessive. The appeals were ignored by the judge.

Judgment

The defamation suit brought against the Amber Heard is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11. Amber Heard presented images and videos of alleged physical assaults by depp, denied and considered fraud during the trial

