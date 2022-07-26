After leaving prison, defender Renan says he suffers threats and moves from Bragança – 07/26/2022

Defender Renan Victor da Silva, who last Friday (22) was involved in an accident that killed a motorcyclist in Bragança Paulista (SP), had to move out of town. The player, who has a contract with Palmeiras and is on loan at Red Bull Bragantino, claims that his family was threatened in front of the condominium where he lived.

The threats would have taken place while the athlete was in prison – he spent a day in prison and was released on Saturday (23) under the commitment to post bail of R4 240 thousand and to hand over his passport to the police. Because of the threats, Renan’s lawyers asked the city court to change the address of the player, who was indicted for manslaughter.

“[Renan] became aware, by family members, that in the last 24 (twenty-four) hours he has already received threats at the door of his residence, having concrete reasons to fear for his physical integrity and that of his family”, wrote the player’s lawyers in the petition. In fact, threatening comments and videos containing aggression against [ele].”

The case gained repercussion mainly due to the death of the victim, the officer in charge Eliezer Pena, who was riding a motorcycle to work when he was hit by the defender’s Honda Civic, around 6:30 am. Eliezer was from Palmeiras and left a wife and two daughters.

The police found a bottle of alcohol near the defender’s car, which will be examined. On the advice of his defense, Renan refused to take the breathalyzer test twice, and a clinical examination carried out four hours after the accident confirmed that he was not intoxicated.

Yesterday afternoon, the case was referred to the Bragança Public Ministry, which will analyze the investigation carried out by the police to decide which crime Renan will be denounced for. If the MP considers that he committed manslaughter, the penalty can vary between five and eight years in prison, as he was not licensed to drive. But if the prosecution considers that he committed intentional homicide, when there is an intention to kill or when the risk of killing is assumed, the sentence can reach 20 years.

Palmeiras and Bragantino are already moving to break the bond with the player, who is world champion under-17 with the Brazilian team and champion of Libertadores with the club alviverde.