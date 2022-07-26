After Maracanã veto, Vasco x Chapecoense will be in São Januário | vasco

After having Maracanã vetoed by the Consortium, Vasco decided that he will face Chapecoense, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário. The match will mark the debut of Alex Teixeira, who returns to the club after 12 years.

In a note, Vasco informed that the decision was made due to the tight time to enable the best operation of the game and the best experience for its fans. Ticket sales start this Wednesday.

Vasco regretted having been “prevented from using equipment that is public and that must be open and available to all the big clubs in Rio de Janeiro on equal terms”. In a statement, the club informs that the case has been forwarded to the club’s legal department, which will assess the appropriate measures.

It is the second time in a row that the stadium, a public asset belonging to the State of Rio de Janeiro, has been denied to the club. Last time, against Sport, Vasco had to go to court against CR Flamengo, the stadium’s licensee, after being prevented from using equipment that is public and must be open and available to all major clubs in Rio de Janeiro. on equal terms. As expressed in CR Flamengo’s proposal to the State Government, as well as the term of reference of the precarious use contract. This understanding was ratified by two instances of the TJ-RJ.

