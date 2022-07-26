After sandboxes, Mauricio de Souza’s son finally receives a video card

Update (07/26/2022) – RB

After receiving a box of sand pots instead of a video card, Mauricio Takeda e Souza finally received his GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 20 days after the purchase he had made on the Amazon website. He published another video on social media to tell the “conclusion” of the case. In quotes, because he still said he had “damages to be collected” for what happened. Watch the final part in the post below.

@maurisousa_ Bought a video card but received 3 sand pots from @amazon !! 😡 FINAL PART – Thank you all for the support!! 🙏💚 ♬ original sound – MauriSousa_



The 34-year-old boy reported that he had to go to the hospital after all that had happened, having suffered an anxiety crisis. He also said that he did not imagine the repercussion that the case had – there were more than 5 million views in the first two videos on TikTok – and that the initial intention was to pressure Amazon. Now, he claims that the soap opera is not over yet. Mauricio de Souza’s son even filed a lawsuit in the Small Claims Court against the retailer. He was surprised that both the sale and transport took place directly through Amazon.

















software

22 Jul

















software

19 Jul



Now, it remains to be seen what the next chapters of the story will be, with the future conclusion of this lawsuit. What did you think of everything that happened with Mauricio Takeda e Souza? Comment with us!

Original text (07/22/2022) Son of Mauricio de Souza receives sandbox instead of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Online shopping always raises doubts in the consumer as to whether the origin of the purchase is reliable. A case of the type that gained repercussion in recent days was the son of Mauricio de Souza (creator of Monica’s Gang). Mauricio Takeda e Souza purchased a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti video card, but received a box with three sand pots. He reported the case on his TikTok account. The streamer even paid BRL 13,000 to have the product on Amazon. The order was placed on July 2 and delivered the next day, with distribution credited to the retailer itself. When opening the package, came the surprise, as you can see in the video below.

@maurisousa_ I bought a video card and received sand pots from @amazon ♬ original sound – MauriSousa_



Earlier this week, the boy created a second part of the video, to update the public on the unfolding of the case. According to him, the company showed the return of the package and asked for a declaration, which was filled out. Amazon gave three days to resolve. However, after the period, they said the wait would be seven working days. Then they asked for another 48 hours to wait. In other words, it goes without the GPU and with the sand pots. See below:

@maurisousa_ I bought a video card on Amazon and received sand pots – PART 2 😡 Help me by commenting and sharing, please!! 🙏 ♬ original sound – MauriSousa_



















rumors

04 May

















entries

06 Apr

