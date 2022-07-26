After the meeting, Cruzeiro sees hope in the evolution of arbitration in Brazil

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro’s CEO, Gabriel Lima commented on the meeting with the head of arbitration at CBF Cruzeiro’s CEO, Gabriel Lima gave a positive assessment of the meeting with Wilson Seneme, president of the arbitration commission of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The meeting, held on the morning of this Tuesday (26), brought together representatives of Brazilian clubs at the headquarters of the highest football organization, in Rio de Janeiro.

It was a purposeful meeting, with a series of comments and exchanges of information between the commission and presidents. The feeling of hope that Brazilian arbitration will evolve. We will follow closely in a participatory way”, added the celestial leader.

On that occasion, VAR made a blunder by drawing the offside line wrongly. A cool goal by striker Edu, from Cruzeiro, ended up being disallowed.

“The reference when I came to CBF, accepting the invitation of a consolidated work at Conmebol, was a great challenge to try to reproduce the same management model in Brazil”, explained Seneme at the meeting.

“It wasn’t a success made overnight, overnight. In the early years of CONMEBOL, there were absurd mistakes, yes. Many that occur are even unacceptable to you, to us and to football.” , added the head of arbitration in Brazil.

