After the meeting, Cruzeiro sees hope in the evolution of arbitration in Brazil

Cruzeiro’s CEO, Gabriel Lima gave a positive assessment of the meeting with Wilson Seneme, president of the arbitration commission of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
The meeting, held on the morning of this Tuesday (26), brought together representatives of Brazilian clubs at the headquarters of the highest football organization, in Rio de Janeiro.
“It was a remarkable event and, as it has been in the new management, the meeting is part of a process that seeks permanent transparency. There was an explanation and a clear and objective work proposal. confidence in this qualification process”, said Gabriel.
Serie B team signings for the second half
It was a purposeful meeting, with a series of comments and exchanges of information between the commission and presidents. The feeling of hope that Brazilian arbitration will evolve. We will follow closely in a participatory way”, added the celestial leader.
On that occasion, VAR made a blunder by drawing the offside line wrongly. A cool goal by striker Edu, from Cruzeiro, ended up being disallowed.
“The reference when I came to CBF, accepting the invitation of a consolidated work at Conmebol, was a great challenge to try to reproduce the same management model in Brazil”, explained Seneme at the meeting.
“It wasn’t a success made overnight, overnight. In the early years of CONMEBOL, there were absurd mistakes, yes. Many that occur are even unacceptable to you, to us and to football.” , added the head of arbitration in Brazil.
Seneme’s explanation points
For the first time, there will be an interseason with 95 referees from all over Brazil, between 1 and 5 August, in Rio de Janeiro
840 profiles on a video and statistics platform to watch the bids of the games in which they play, analyzing successes, reviewing errors and receiving online, with more agility, the evaluation of the instructors
Creation of a panel of VAR-CBF referees: 128 approved referees
Monthly face-to-face practical training sessions (starting in August). Groups will be taken to the CBF arbitration center for constant improvement
Annual pre-season for CBF refereeing
Publication of audio and video of the main checks and reviews within 24h after the match in Serie A and 48h in Serie B
Availability of the virtual live offside line for TV broadcasts
VAR simulation for weekly online distance and/or face-to-face training