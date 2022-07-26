After the movie to forget, here comes the series: Disney+ prepares a new adaptation of the “Eragon” books

A live-action series “Eragon” is in the early stages of development for Disney+, sources told Variety.

The production would be based on Christopher Paolini’s young adult literary tetralogy known as the “Inheritance Cycle”, of which the first book is called “Eragon”.

According to the information, Paolini, who started writing the books in his teens, will be one of the main screenwriters of the adaptation.

The books tell the story of a young peasant named Eragon, whose fate will be revealed when he finds a mysterious blue stone in the mountains that later turns out to be an egg from which Saphira is born, a flying dragon that drags him into a world of magic and tyranny. .

In 2006, 20th Century Fox released a film version of “Eragon” with Ed Speleers as the protagonist and Rachel Weisz as the voice of Saphira, in addition to Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich, to an abominable critical reception and well-under-budget revenues. which left the sequel in limbo.

Given disillusionment with the film and after Disney bought Fox, fans of the books began a social media campaign last year to convince the studio to make a series.

If plans come to fruition, “Eragon” will be the second young adult literary saga to inspire a series on Disney+: the platform is preparing a new version of the five “Percy Jackson” books by Rick Riordan.

Also in this case, the two films of 2010 and 2013 with Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Abel and Sean Bean were not left for history.