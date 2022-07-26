After Vidal’s decisive debut, Flamengo will have a strong reinforcement against Athletico in the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo returns to Maracanã this Wednesday (27), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Mais Querido tries to get revenge for the recent eliminations in the competition against Athletico Paranaense, again opponent in the tournament. For that, Mengo tries to take advantage of the good phase of the squad, with the right to reinforcements. Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal have already played for Rubro-Negro and are available to Dorival Júnior. The Club will still have another turn for the occasion.

Flamengo and Athletico have collided frequently in the competition since 2013, when the Cariocas beat the people of Paraná in the final and became champions of the Copa do Brasil. However, after the title, Hurricane became a stone in the shoe of the Ninho do Urubu team. In 2019, a glorious year for Gabigol, Arrascaeta and company, Flamengo went down on penalties to Athletico after two draws. In 2021, after the 2-2 in Curitiba, Maracanã witnessed a 3 to 0 from visitors, which defined elimination in the semifinals.

Hopeful that the retrospect will change once and for all against the rival in the Cup, Flamengo fans will fill Maracanã on Wednesday. The 12th player of Rubro-Negro appears as one of the great possible attractions of the match after securing all available ticket charge. Although there are no more tickets for the carioca team, Athletico Paranaense fans can still buy tickets at physical points.

Since the debut of Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, the reinforcements will have the possibility to play at Maracanã for the first time with the Flamengo shirt. The Chilean was recently at the stadium in the games that culminated in the classification of Libertadores and the national competition itself. Since the last time you were on the arena lawn, Vidal did not have such a positive experience.. That’s because the midfielder was on the field in Chile’s 4-0 defeat to Brazil, at Maracanã, in March.