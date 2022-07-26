After Willian Arão, Flamengo sells another player to Fenerbahçe

The Turkish team is coached by Jorge Jesus, a coach who was a multi-champion for Flamengo between 2019 and 2020.

This July, the Flamengo sold midfielder Willian Arão to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, for R$ 17 million, at the request of coach Jorge Jesus, who took over the Turkish team in June. Now, one more player must head to Istanbul: the defender Gustavo Henrique, 29 years old. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia, the negotiation is close to being concluded.

Fenerbahçe will pay Flamengo 2.8 million euros (approximately R$ 15 million), and Gustavo Henrique is expected to play for the club for the next three seasons. It is the second time that Jorge Jesus has nominated him for the team he is training for. In 2020, when he was at Rubro-Negro, the Portuguese asked to hire the defender after the end of his contract with Santos.

Gustavo Henrique played 88 matches for Flamengo and scored 8 goals. He was part of the squad that won four titles in 2020: Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana, Campeonato Carioca and Campeonato Brasileiro.

See the options that coach Dorival Júnior now has in the defense

With the departure of Gustavo Henrique, the coach now has five options for the defense: David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio. Flamengo currently competes in three competitions: Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.