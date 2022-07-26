Ah, if Neymar had listened more to his critics and less to his ‘fellows’… – 26/07/2022

Neymar never learns!

Always pampered, now more “artist” than athlete, the “boy” of PSG continues to be a reason for laughter and is disgusted by shamefully digging a penalty in a pre-season game against poor Gamba Osaka, from Japan.

Pathetic scene!

In 2014 and 2018 he was already a reason for LAUGHTER for the shameful bandeau he tried to score.

Not satisfied, the dazzled spoiled brat, now at the doors of the Qatar World Cup, decided to invent a penalty with a three-second delay!!!

A pathetic scene!

Until when, Mr. Neymar?

Oh, and then, on social media, PSG’s number 10 raged for not having recognized the mistake in the bid.

“Oh, that’s it! I can’t contradict an article that’s talking nonsense.. That now I don’t accept criticism. My friend, I’ve been criticized since I was 13 years old. I spent a lot of time silent, that’s right! And if I say something I don’t agree with, I’ll come back talking!”, wrote the player.

And that’s true, Neymar, you’ve always been brutally criticized, since the days of the Santos base.

But it’s a shame that you closed yourself in the dome created by your father, listening only to the “fellows” who just want to kiss your ass.

Had I listened to your critics a little more, I believe you would have gone much further in football.

Opinion!