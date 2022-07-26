Ah, if Neymar had listened more to his critics and less to his ‘fellows’… – 26/07/2022

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Neymar never learns!

Always pampered, now more “artist” than athlete, the “boy” of PSG continues to be a reason for laughter and is disgusted by shamefully digging a penalty in a pre-season game against poor Gamba Osaka, from Japan.

Pathetic scene!

In 2014 and 2018 he was already a reason for LAUGHTER for the shameful bandeau he tried to score.

Not satisfied, the dazzled spoiled brat, now at the doors of the Qatar World Cup, decided to invent a penalty with a three-second delay!!!

A pathetic scene!

Until when, Mr. Neymar?

Oh, and then, on social media, PSG’s number 10 raged for not having recognized the mistake in the bid.

“Oh, that’s it! I can’t contradict an article that’s talking nonsense.. That now I don’t accept criticism. My friend, I’ve been criticized since I was 13 years old. I spent a lot of time silent, that’s right! And if I say something I don’t agree with, I’ll come back talking!”, wrote the player.

And that’s true, Neymar, you’ve always been brutally criticized, since the days of the Santos base.

But it’s a shame that you closed yourself in the dome created by your father, listening only to the “fellows” who just want to kiss your ass.

Had I listened to your critics a little more, I believe you would have gone much further in football.

Opinion!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Flamengo signs Guillermo Varela

After Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, Flamengo agreed with another reinforcement for the season. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved