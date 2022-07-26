Amanda Nunes agrees with criticism she received from Dana White after losing her belt

Brazilian seeks rematch at UFC 277 against Peña after losing belt and 7-year unbeaten record

Amanda Nunes will seek to retake her bantamweight belt against Julianna Peña in UFC 277, next Saturday, in Dallas. In the first meeting between them, Peña surprised the world and ended a 6-year unbeaten run by “Leoa”.

In an interview with ESPN, Amanda Nunes said she agrees with the criticism she received from Dana White at the time of her defeat. The UFC boss even questioned the Brazilian’s motivation, saying that she didn’t have the same “hunger” and that she was already rich, with her life gained.

“I feel sometimes that Dana White says something and people pick the part that makes him come out as the villain of the story. What he says sometimes…if you look at it like that, I got comfortable. And you want to enjoy your life when you do everything I did. I want to travel, see my family and rest. The tendency is for you to take a foot off a little. I want to sleep more, my whole life I woke up early, I grew up in the traditional martial art, all this when you become what I have become, one day you relax a little. I did so much and wanted to rest. I dominated, won 2 belts, killed those girls, cleaned up the division. I sometimes look at Nina and ask ‘what to do now? No one will bring that excitement I needed to light the fire back, what am I going to do now, retire?’ Until I got to Julianna. And now we’re here again, I’m excited for this fight,” Amanda said.

“Like Dana said, I need to pull myself together. I feel that sometimes criticism helps you. I’m here at the gym every day, I’m 100% now, I’m doing everything I should have done at my old camp. I’m ready to take back the belt. Move on in my life. I feel like Dana sometimes says something that if you pick the right parts, he’s right. Dana White has changed my life, every time I talk to him, he listens. I asked Cyborg, he gave it to me, I said I would be champion of two categories, ‘ok, let’s make it happen’. He changed my life. I live the life I always wanted, I help my family, I’m happy, with my daughter, wife, what can I say about the UFC? I came from Brazil, a small town, I came to the USA without speaking English and with 20 dollars in my pocket and I have all that. I want more and move forward. I’m grateful for the UFC,” he added.