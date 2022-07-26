Amber Heard’s lawyers go to court for retrial against Depp – 07/09/2022

Amber Heard’s lawyers have filed a request for a retrial in the dispute between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Just over a month ago, the court ruled that Amber would have to pay Depp $15 million in a defamation lawsuit after six weeks of trial. The actress was suing the actor for $100 million on domestic violence charges, and Depp was seeking $50 million in damages over an article the actress wrote for the Washington Post. The actor, in turn, was ordered to pay Heard $ 2 million also for defamation. The jury did not find that he had committed domestic violence against the actress.

The new document filed by Amber’s lawyers asks the judge to overturn the verdict, file the complaint or order a new trial. The information is from the website “The Cut”.

The argument used by the actress’ lawyers is that her conviction would not have been based on evidence. Especially highlights that the fact that the actor lost his role in the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean” had nothing to do with the editorial written by Amber in the “Washington Post” — one of the accusations made by him during the trial.

Amber’s lawyers also question the presence of a juror who theoretically would not be part of the group selected to be there. They claim that one of the people had 1945 as his birth year, but the person who turned up was someone much younger, born in 1970. There are suspicions that the two people know each other.