American is arrested after raising more than R$ 2 million in an online ‘crowd’ scam – News

A woman from New Jersey, in the United States, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for defrauding more than US$ 400,000 (R$ 2.1 million) from GoFundMe, an American crowdfunding platform, claiming to be collecting money for a homeless person.

Katelyn McClure has pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft in the second degree. Last Thursday, she was also ordered to pay restitution and serve three years of probation, according to court documents.

In 2017, Katelyn claimed she had run out of gas and ended up stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. Johnny Bobbitt Jr., a homeless man, allegedly saw her and gave her his last $20 for gas.





She and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, posted about the “good deed” on social media, with a photo of her with Bobbitt on a highway ramp. They also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the veteran, saying they wanted to get him off the streets.

The story went viral and made national headlines, with over 14,000 donors contributing. The scammers raised around US$367,000 (almost R$2 million), after paying fees.

Prosecutors said the then-couple spent the money on a BMW, a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas, gambling in casinos, Louis Vuitton bags and other items. Bobbitt, who received $75,000 from the fundraiser, prosecutors said, filed a civil lawsuit against D’Amico and Katelyn, and the coup soon became public.





The investigation revealed the real story. According to Burlington County District Attorney Scott Coffina, the couple met Bobbitt on an exit ramp near a casino at least a month before the launch of the GoFundMe campaign.

Investigators reviewed texts the couple sent in which they discussed the scam and their financial woes, including one Katelyn sent to a friend that read: “Okay wait, the gas part is completely made up, but the guy hasn’t. to invent something to make people feel bad”.

Bobbitt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery by mistake in 2019 and was sentenced to a period of special five-year probation that includes drug treatment. D’Amico also pleaded guilty and agreed to a five-year sentence in New Jersey state prison, as well as restitution to GoFundMe and donors, in 2019.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



