Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft would have used illegal Brazilian gold

Federal Police allege that an Italian refiner bought gold from a company that illegally acquires it in the Amazon rainforest region, according to police documents, while corporate disclosures show the refiner supplied the precious metal to four of the world’s biggest technology companies.

Public records from Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet name private Italian company Chimet as a source of some gold used in its products. Tech companies often use small amounts of the metal in circuit boards for consumer electronics.

According to police documents obtained by the investigative journalism organization Repórter Brasil and analyzed by Reuters, the Federal Police allege that Chimet bought millions of dollars in gold from the company CHM do Brasil, which allegedly acquired the precious metal illegally from miners.

CHM do Brasil, responding to questions through a lawyer, said all of its gold was acquired legally with proper documentation.

Illegal mining has increased in Brazil since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, defending invaders and seeking to legalize mining on indigenous lands.

Unregulated mines destroy rainforest land in the Amazon while polluting rivers with mercury. Land grabbers have clashed violently with the indigenous communities that protect their lands, leaving a trail of death, disease and intimidation.

The Brazilian sustainability organization Instituto Escolhas estimated that the country produced 84 tons of illegal gold in the first two years of Bolsonaro’s term, a 23% increase from the previous two years and equivalent to almost half of Brazil’s total gold production.

“A company that is buying gold that comes from Brazil, it already knows that it has a very high risk of buying gold irregularly — blood gold from the Amazon,” said Larissa Rodrigues, author of the Instituto Escolhas report.

A representative for Chimet said the company cut ties with CHM upon learning of the allegations in October 2021, when police carried out operations in nine Brazilian states and the Federal District targeting CHM and others allegedly involved in the illegal gold trade.

A police document summarizing the investigation dated August 2021 states that Chimet allegedly purchased 2.1 billion reais ($385 million) worth of gold from CHM between 2015 and 2020.

A spokesperson for the Federal Police in Pará declined to comment on the investigation because it is ongoing and remains confidential. Indictments will likely be announced when the investigation is completed later this year, he said.

Federal prosecutors would then have to decide whether to press charges, he added.

The four US tech companies listed Chimet among more than 100 gold refiners in their supply chains during the five-year investigation period and in the most recent 2021 disclosures.

Chimet does not have a direct relationship with the Big Four tech companies, but sells gold to banks that can resell it for a variety of uses, company representative Giovanni Prelazzi said in a statement to Reuters. He did not name the banks.

Apple did not specifically address Chimet, but said in a statement that its policies prohibit the use of illegally mined minerals. Companies that fail to comply are removed from its supply chain, the iPhone maker said.

Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft declined to comment.

Chimet said that after becoming aware of the investigation into CHM, it engaged accounting firm Deloitte to conduct an audit of its other suppliers and in April 2022 was re-certified by the bar market association LBMA as meeting responsible sourcing standards. of gold.

An LBMA representative told Reuters that Chimet’s actions showed that similar problems did not exist with other suppliers and that verification methods were being strengthened.

not registered

Police documents state that CHM was not registered with the Central Bank of Brazil as an entity legally authorized to buy and sell gold, known as DTVMs.

CHM does not appear in the Central Bank’s online directory of registered DTVMs. It is illegal for anyone, except miners and their associations, to buy and sell gold in Brazil without such registration.

CHM said that it did not buy gold as a financial instrument and that registration is not required to buy gold as a commodity.

The Central Bank stated that it does not regulate “operations with gold classified as a commodity”.

A 2020 review of relevant laws by federal prosecutors showed that such registration is necessary for anyone other than a miner to buy and sell gold, regardless of its use.

Financial records of bank transfers show that CHM purchased gold from a cooperative and directly from several individuals in southern Pará, which is part of the Brazilian Amazon.

The COOPEROURI cooperative has a license to mine in an area close to the Kayapó indigenous reserve, which is protected, but police found that both CHM and the cooperative purchased from independent miners without a license, according to the investigation documents.

COOPEROURI could not be found for comment.

According to a police report, cooperatives and individual prospectors were allegedly extracting ore illegally in the indigenous reserve, although it did not indicate the basis for this allegation.

In the police report, satellite images of the Kayapó reserve — a region larger than Belgium — show vast swathes of muddy mining and clandestine airstrips to access them.