Apple Watch Pro can bring new look and battery that lasts more than a day – Tecnoblog

THE apple should reveal a fuller variant of its watch in September 2022. This is the Apple Watch Pro, a model that tends to offer a big change in design and a longer battery life. The update on the company’s smartwatch sensors, however, can be left for another time.

Successor of the Apple Watch Series 7 line (photo) may have a more resistant edition (Image: Reproduction / Apple)

This is what Mark Gurman points out in his Sunday newsletter Power Ongives Bloomberg. The highlight of yesterday’s revelations (24) is the future variant of the Apple Watch, which should bear the “Pro” seal. According to the journalist, it is an improved model, possibly with more resistance thanks to the titanium body.

The new rumors revolve around the look. Gurman explains that the edition tends to feature a 7% larger screen than current models, which are available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. No wonder, he points out that the panel will be large enough “to attract only a subset of customers”.

But the changes don’t stop there. This is because the watch tends to gain its biggest visual change since 2018. And that’s where curiosity comes in, as the journalist says that “it will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape”, but also points out that the body will not be circular and not circular. will have flat sides, as expected.

Apple Watch Pro should get visual changes and bigger battery (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

Apple Watch Pro may have longer battery life

Other improvements revolve around the fuller model. This is the case with the battery life, which can be extended thanks to the new energy saving mode. There aren’t many details about the feature yet, but the function is expected to help fuel the charge to go beyond a day’s use. (Apple please take this to Apple Watch Series 7 I beg you) .

The problem is, none of this tends to be cheap. Gurman didn’t talk about pricing, but you can assume the Apple Watch Pro will be saltier than the aluminum-bodied variants. Just to give you an idea, the 41mm model starts at R$5,022 and the price of the 45mm option starts at R$5,353 in Brazil.

But let’s talk about the titanium model, possible material of the expected Apple Watch Pro. In Brazil, the option with a leather link bracelet and a 41 mm case costs R$ 10,045. If you opt for the larger 45mm alternative, the price rises to R$10,614.

That is, the Pro model will possibly have a very salty price.

Temperature sensor is among the expected novelties in the next Apple Watches (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

Pressure and glucose sensors will be left for later

Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro tend to get a new temperature sensor. As expected, the feature will help to tell if the user has a fever or not. However, other bets must be left for another time.

This is the case with the pressure gauge, which possibly will not reach the watches until 2025. Gurman did not get to detail the exact reason for the delay. However, it is important to note that Samsung already offers this feature on the Galaxy Watch, but not in the most practical way, as the sensor depends on a sphygmomanometer calibration to work.

Another postponement revolves around the glucose meter. The journalist from Bloomberg points out that the novelty should not arrive “until the end of the decade”. And, in fact, to this day I haven’t seen a device that is capable of monitoring blood sugar without having to prick your finger, with the exception of the FreeStyle Libre – which also depends on a prick to collect interstitial fluid.

With information: 9to5Mac and Power On (Bloomberg)