Apple Watch Series 7 priced R$2,310 off on Amazon

This week, Amazon is promoting discounts of up to 34% on the prices of several models of Apple Watch and its accessories. Offer is for a limited time or while supplies last.

Among the discounted devices, the product with the biggest discount is the Apple Watch Series 7 with a 45 mm green aluminum case and Trefoil sports bracelet. In the offer, the product is coming out with a R$ 2,310 discount, and can be purchased for R$ 4,539, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 453.90 (direct offer link).

Another smartwatch on offer is the Apple Watch Series 7 with Starlight Sports Band, with a 41mm aluminum case. The wearable gadget lowered its price from R$6,499 to R$4,399, a discount of R$2,100 (direct offer link).

Both smart watch models have a Retina Display with the “Always On” function, as well as IPX6 water and dust resistance. The product monitors the user’s health and physical activities, has a fall detection system and streams music and podcasts.

In the accessories section, there is the mist blue sports bracelet with a 22% discount, starting at R$ 399 (direct offer link), and the magnetic charging cable for the Apple Watch with a price of 10% off, for R$ 287.10 (direct offer link).

There is also the pack with 4 AirTags, which dropped from R$1,249 to R$939.90 (direct offer link) and the white wristband for the AirTag with 21% off (direct offer link).

To see other Apple Watches and accessories on offer, visit the link: https://amzn.to/3oMd1zf

