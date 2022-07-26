Argentinos Juniors reveals the transfer of midfielder Fausto Vera to Corinthians

Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, 22, is getting closer and closer to being announced as another reinforcement for Corinthians. Late this Monday afternoon, Argentinos Juniors, the club that owns the player’s economic rights, announced on social media the sale to the Brazilian team, which has not yet officially commented.

#YYYY ✍🏻 Fausto Vera, football player #ElSemilleroDelMundo 🌍 has been transferred to Corinthians, who acquires 70% of his country, leaving a 30% of the same in the power of our Institution. Cheers, @faustovera_! pic.twitter.com/ZogVhK3wch — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) July 25, 2022

According to Argentinos Juniors, the Buenos Aires club is negotiating, for undisclosed amounts, 70% of Fausto Vera’s economic rights and will keep 30% for a future negotiation. The midfielder, who arrived in São Paulo this Sunday for medical examinations, is expected to sign a four-year contract with Corinthians.

“Fausto Vera, a player for Argentinos Juniors, has agreed to transfer him to Corinthians, which acquires 70% of its economic rights, with 30% in the hands of our institution. Good luck, Fausto”, wrote the Argentine club, wishing luck behind the wheel, on their official Twitter account.

The player is enjoying his best season in Argentine football in 2022. Fausto Vera competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year and has become increasingly important in Argentinos Juniors. The midfielder became captain of the team, leader of the local championship, contributing with five goals and four assists.

Fausto Vera is Corinthians’ 10th signing for the season. Before him came midfielder Paulinho, right-back Bruno Melo, defender Robson Bambu, goalkeeper Ivan (already traded), striker Júnior Moraes, midfielder Maycon, right-back Rafael Ramos, striker Yuri Alberto and Paraguayan defender Balbuena .

