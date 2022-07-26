Ashton Kutcher Shared the Nostalgic Reason He and Mila Kunis Decided to Return to That ’90s Show

We are very excited to see the return of beloved character Kelso in the next That 70’s Show spin off, That 90’s show! In a new interview, Ashton Kutcher talks about his and his wife’s (Mila Kunis) reasoning for reprising their roles in the spin-off, and may have shed some tears.

Ashton Kutcher played Kelso, the cute simpleton friend of the group of friends (Kelso, Eric, Jackie, Hyde, Fez and Donna) in That 70’s Show. Mila Kunis played Jackie, Kelso’s spoiled, beautiful, and sometimes annoying girlfriend. Over the course of the series, Kelso and Jackie have gone through ups and downs in their relationship and have even broken up several times. However, viewers couldn’t help but hope their characters would set things right and get back together. They were just meant to be. Well, at least we thought they were until That 70’s Show threw a curveball at the end of the series.

At first, it was unclear whether the main cast of That 70’s Show would be going back to That 90’s show. But then, in April 2022, it was announced that Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama would return for cameos. Naturally, fans were overjoyed at this news because they wanted to see what their favorite characters were up to since they last saw them.

Now, Ashton Kutcher has revealed his and his wife’s nostalgic reason for joining the rest of the That 70’s Show gang in the spin-off series.

Ashton Kutcher Shares The Emotional Reason He Returned To That ’90s Show

At the red carpet premiere of Kutcher’s new film, RevengeVariety had the opportunity to speak with the That 70’s Show actor about his return to That 90’s show. Kutcher caught up with Variety and explained how great it was to be back on set and how nostalgic it was to see the entire crew of That 70’s Show working at That 90’s show. Kutcher said: “It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s all the same people who did’That 70’s Show‘ so it was pretty bizarre.”

Kutcher goes on to explain why he and Kunis believed reprising their roles in the spin-off series was the right thing to do. Kutcher said: “Mila and I were thinking about it. We thought, ‘Listen, we’re just in the position we’re in because of this show, so let’s go back and do this. We just came back and enjoyed ourselves for a week. It was so random and fun.” He later gives his opinion on That 90’s show as a whole saying how funny the show is and how great the cast is.

That 90’s show follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman, as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place, Wisconsin. While visiting her grandparents in the summer, Leia meets and befriends a new generation of Point Place kids.

As we mentioned earlier, Kutcher, Kunis, Prepon, Grace, and Valderrama will all make cameos in the spin-off series, but no details surrounding their stories have been revealed yet.

That 90’s show It still doesn’t have an official release date. However, we expect to see the spin-off by the end of 2022. Stay tuned to Netflix Life for more news and coverage on That 90’s show.