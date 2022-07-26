Aurora Collection: Logitech introduces new range of keyboard, mouse and headset for gamers

The company claims that the products were created based on inclusivity

THE logitech announced this Tuesday (26) the launch of Aurora Collection accessories line, which promises to be the most inclusive in the company’s history. In this case, this applies in the form of more varied color schemes and design options created for different body types — which also comes with higher prices.

According to Logitech, all accessories were created to offer “comfort, accessibility and fun“, with direct feedback from the female gamer community. Among the novelties is the new Blue VO!CE G735 headsetwhich brings voice modulation systems, 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and a battery that promises to 56 hours of use (as long as the side LEDs are off).

costing $229the device can also be customized with different colors of pads and microphone, in packs that are sold separately for $19.99. This is a common theme of the Aurora collection: all devices belonging to it come with some kind of customization for which you have to pay rather high amounts.

Line brings two new keyboards

The Aurora line also brings the G715 keyboards ($199.99) and G713 (US$179.99), the first of which is completely wireless and the second with a USB cable connection. With colors that mix shades of blue, pink and white, devices come with a wrist guard that mimics the look of a cloud — and which can also be purchased separately for $19.99.

Finally, Logitech also offers the G705 mouse, made specifically for those with small hands. With a weight of 85 grams and six programmable buttons, the mouse is completely wireless and has a Internal battery that guarantees up to 40 hours of continuous use with the RGB lighting on, all at the suggested price of $99.99.

Aurora line accessories are complemented by a carrying bag ($39.99), a USB-C to USB-A cable ($9.99), a mouse pad ($29.99), keycaps in three different colors ($39.99) and top plates for the keyboards ($19.99 each). The devices are already on pre-order in the United States, where the complete collection ends up going for approximately $500 — which does not make it exactly inclusive.

So far, the response to the new accessories has been mixed: while sites like The Verge praise Logitech’s proposal, the lack of models and the high entry price have been heavily criticized. “If your target audience can’t afford the product or use it for the same amount of time as something cheaper, then how inclusive or affordable is it really?”, asks the vehicle.

