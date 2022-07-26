Avengers 5 will be directed by the director of Shang-Chi

Last weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios surprised us by announcing the next two Avengers movies. Yes, at once the studious announced the 5th and 6th films of the team.

And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel is preparing the team’s next two films in the same way it prepared Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamebut this time with a very significant difference.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, confirmed the same day that Avengers 5 and 6 no would be commanded by the Russo Brothers, the directors of infinity war and Ultimatum. And now, three days later, we have more news.

It was exclusively revealed by The Hollywood Reporter what Avengers: Kang Dynasty will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the same director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsone of the best Marvel Phase 4 movies.

The director will command only avengers 5with the team’s 6th film, Avengers: Secret Wars, being run by another name, which is yet to be revealed. More news should happen soon.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing in cinema history in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

