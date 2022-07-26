Baba Voss story comes to an end in final season trailer

O Apple TV+ released the full trailer for the third and final season of seea post-apocalyptic series starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman). The video prepares the audience for the end of the story of the warrior Baba Voss.

see takes place in a future where the human race has lost the sense of sight and society has had to find new ways to interact, build, hunt and survive.

In the series, Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss, a fearless warrior and leader of the Alkenny tribe. He is the husband of Maghra, older brother of Edo Voss (Dave Bautista), and adoptive father of Kofun and Haniwa, children born with the dormant sense of sight. He puts the safety of his family, friends and tribe a top priority to protect them from witch hunters.

In the list are also alfre woodard as the spiritual leader of Baba Voss, Yadira Guevara-Prip like Bow Lion, In this Cooper like Haniwa, Sylvia Hoeks like Queen Kane, Archie Madekwe like Kofun, Christian Camargo like Tamacti Jun and Hilmar ivy like Maghra.

see was created by Stephen Knight, that previously created Peaky Blinders and Taboo. Knight also wrote the film Spencerstarring Kristen Stewart like Princess Diana.

The series originally premiered in November 2019, accompanied by the launch of Apple TV+.

The final episodes of see arrive on the day august 26 on the streaming service.