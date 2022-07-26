Barbiecore: what it is and how to join the new fashion trend | fashion & beauty

On Wednesdays, we wear pink! If you’ve heard that phrase, you can adapt it that the world is now wearing pink at any time of day and night!

O Barbiecorea trend inspired by the famous doll, came with everything and has stirred the world of arts and famous as Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Anne Hathaway and more!

It all started with information about the movie release Barbiestarring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and slated for 2023. With the recordings taking place in Los Angeles, the world is looking forward to reliving this universe and has already started to revisit the past. After all, who never had their moments pink?

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie is scheduled for release next year — Photo: publicity

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the filming of the movie ‘Barbie’ — Photo: Getty Images

To top it off, the fashion week in Paris also paid off!

The autumn-winter 2022 collection by Valentino came all pink and it showed that the tone really came back with full force! Recently, the Italian brand repeated the trend and bet again on the same color at the haute couture show in Rome.

The Valentino couture show in Rome, which took place in July of this year, came all in pink — Photo: publicity

Valentino: pink in all the pieces of the autumn/winter 2022-2023 collection, paraded in January this year — Photo: publicity

Associated for many years with childhood and adolescence, color has a foot in both the past and the present. On TV, there were many inspirations. In Brazil, Xuxa marked generations with her looks and pink boots.

Already in the movies, characters like Elle Woods, from “Legally Blonde”, and Sharpay Evans, from “High School Musical”, are also remembered to this day!

Legally Blonde: Elle Woods’ character, played by Reese Witherspoon — Photo: Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures

High School Musical’s Sharpay Evans — Photo: Mark Holzberg/Disney Channel via Getty Images

trend among celebrities

To show that fashion is cyclical and everything is renewed, just take a look at the looks of Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber, who have bet more on the pink.

Kim Kardashian: jacket, pants, bag and pink shoes — Photo: Instagram reproduction

Anne Hathaway with the color of the moment — Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

With romantic, feminine or sexy looks, they show how color can be democratic and used in different environments, from the most formal to the informal.

Ariana DeBose with her pink look — Photo: Daniele Venturelli-Getty Images

Megan Fox: fan of the barbiecore trend — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber with her pink dress — Photo: Instagram reproduction

Another trend of the season are also the hair neatly combed and tied in a ponytail. Well Barbie! So, will you join?

Lizzo: pink dress and gloves — Photo: Instagram reproduction

