Behind the scenes to hire Fausto Vera had a bargain from Corinthians and eye-to-eye chat

THE sale of midfielder Fausto Vera to Corinthians was made official last Monday (25) by Argentinos Juniors, the club that the athlete defended.

+ Vera is next! Remember Argentines who have passed through Timão

Timão has not yet made the official announcement. The value, contract time and transaction forms have not yet been informed, so far.

According to verified by THROW!, the operation cost Team do Povo US$6.5 million (R$34.9 million at current prices), and could reach US$8 million (R$43 million) with bonuses and prizes. The bond will last until the end of 2026.

The Argentine team will receive 4.5 million dollars (R$ 24.1 million, current price) in installments. Interest and charges, in addition to a commission to the business intermediaries, will cost US$2 million (R$10.7 million).

In the sale statement, Argentinos Juniors confirmed that it will transfer 70% of the player rights to Corinthians, keeping 30%.

+ See dates and times of the Copa do Brasil games



NEGOTIATION FOR VALUE

But to arrive at these numbers, the Corinthian board needed patience in the negotiation, which lasted about two weeks.

Initially, Corinthians offered 7 million dollars (R$ 37 million, at the current price) in the total operation, which would already be paid in installments. Argentinos Juniors would receive R$ 4 million dollars (R$ 21.4 million).

The Porteño club, however, did not like the price. The idea was to have 6.5 million dollars (R$ 34.8 million) in hand. And it was at this point that the negotiations intensified, as a kind of bargain from Timão.

The possibility of bonuses per goal for games and titles won emerged during the negotiations and pleased the Argentinos Juniors board.

The bet on this business model was to compensate for the financial absence that Corinthians had to pay such a high amount in the initial stage of the negotiation.

In addition to the installment of the total amount, the idea of ​​the bonus is also to compensate the payment to Argentinos Juniors during Vera’s time with the Parque São Jorge team. This is because, at the pace that Timão is winning and qualifying in competitions, he receives awards.

To finalize the negotiation, there was even an eye-to-eye conversation between members of the Corinthians board and Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentinos Juniors, who came to Brazil last weekend to seal the deal.

At that moment, the situation was already well under way, so much so that the Argentine team’s lawyer also traveled.

EUROPEAN COMPETITION AND ENTREPRENEUR SUPPORT



Amid the negotiations between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors, Genk, from Belgium, also sought out the Buenos Aires team for Fausto Vera.

Financially, the Belgians’ proposal was not very different from what Timão initially offered for the steering wheel. However, the Corinthian side had as a trump the negotiations with the player’s representatives.

The idea of ​​Vera’s staff was the potential to showcase Corinthians for the central European market, especially with the alvinegro club being in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América.

At Genk, even if the midfielder fulfilled the objective of reaching the Old Continent, he would act in a market outside the big center and without much visibility.

MONITORING

Vera was well qualified by the coaching staff, which, since Paulinho’s injury, had been targeting an athlete for the role. The shirt 15 tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will not play anymore this season.

To reach the contract, Corinthians had the help of Vera’s representatives in South America. People connected to Kristian Bereit, who is the midfielder’s agent, were in Brazil and got in touch with Timão.

The player, who was initially offered by the People’s Team, went through a monitoring process and pleased the club.

The situation was similar to that of Chilean Erick Pulgar, whose name was taken to Corinthians by outsiders, was evaluated positively, but the negotiation was not concluded due to an accusation of sexual violence against a woman in Chile.

Other Brazilian teams came to monitor Fausto Vera, but Corinthians was the only one that advanced to negotiations and, finally, closed with the player.