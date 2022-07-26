Big Brazilian club gives ‘hat’ to Paysandu and directs the hiring of Vagner Love

Known mainly for his stints in Palmeiras, Corinthians and Flamengo, striker Vagner Love, 38, is about to make his return to Brazilian football. The ‘scorer of love’, as he is known, had as his last club Midtjylland, from Denmark.

There, the player played only 9 matches, scoring one goal. Now, without a contract, his name gained strength in Brazilian football earlier this week, when he was taken for granted by the traditional Paysandu.

However, on the morning of this Tuesday, the ge published that Sport made a proposal and ‘crossed’ the club from Pará, becoming the most likely destination for Love, which can be confirmed by the team in the next few hours.

Love’s career

Since leaving Corinthians in 2020, the athlete has been out of the spotlight, playing in Kazakhstan, for Kairat. There, he scored 24 goals in 51 matches, helping the club win the local cup.

In Europe, his heyday was with the colors of CSKA, where he played for almost a decade, divided into three stints. In Brazil, he lived his best individual season in 2004 when, for Palmeiras, he scored an incredible 26 goals in 30 matches.