Despite originally being announced as one of the cast members of Wes Anderson asteroid city, Anderson’s longtime collaborator Bill Murray was strangely absent from the film’s roster of stars aboard earlier this week. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for Murray’s absence is due to the actor contracting Covid-19 days before filming began on the film last September, prompting Steve Carell to take his place in the film.

asteroid city once again it brings together many actors who have already worked with the director in his ten films. As his 11th feature film, Anderson’s film “tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention that brings together students and parents from across the country for academic competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.” With Anderson’s films having already won multiple awards, the director will once again likely find himself and his cast vying for attention at the Oscars and Golden Globes next year.

The film’s cast features an almighty ensemble of famous faces, of which Murray was originally one. The list of those appearing now includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Wilson and more. While there is no currently known release date for the film, it is now in post-production and will be released later this year.

Recent misconduct allegations have been made against Bill Murray

Having been a part of Wes Anderson’s films as much as the director himself, Murray’s absence from the official cast list released by Focus Features did not go unnoticed, and following allegations of misconduct on the set of his film be mortal earlier this year, there was speculation whether the veteran actor had been cut from his role in asteroid city. After news of the alleged misconduct that led to filming be mortal stopping, Murray said in a statement: