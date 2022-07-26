Blonde, Don’t Worry Honey and more in the lineup

blonde, the long-awaited biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armasis one of the highlights of the selection of films from the Venice Film Festival 2022revealed today (26) by the organization [via IndieWire].
In addition to the movie Andrew Dominik (The Murder of Jesse James), the Italian festival will showcase new titles by renowned directors such as Noah Baumbach (White We are), Darren Aronofsky (The Whale), Todd Field (tar), Alejandro González Iñárrtitu (Bard), Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) – only in the main competition, in which the films compete for the coveted Golden Lion.
Outside of that first list, Venice will still see the premiere of Do not worry, dear, new movie from Olivia Wilde starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. directors like Paul Schrader (Master gardener), Ti West (Pearl) and Oliver Stone (Nuclear) will also screen out-of-competition features.
Finally, in the field of series, Lard Von Trier will return to Venice with the new season of its The Kingdom; and his fellow (and disaffected) Nicolas Winding Refn will debut Copenhagen Cowboy during the event.
The Venice Film Festival will feature the actress Julianne Moore as president of the main jury, which will award the Golden Lion and other important awards. The festival takes place between August, 31 and September 10th.
Check out the full list of shortlisted ones:
main competition
- white noiseby Noah Baumbach (opening film)
- Il Signore delle Formicheby Gianni Amelio
- The Whaleby Darren Aronofsky
- L’Immensitaby Emanuele Crialese
- Saint Omerby Alice Diop
- blondeby Andrew Dominik
- tarby Todd Field
- love lifeby Koji Fukada
- Bardby Alejandro González Iñárritu
- athenaby Romain Gavras
- Bones and Allby Luca Guadagnino
- The Eternal Daughterby Joanna Hogg
- Beyond the Wallby Vahid Jalilvand
- The Banshees of Inisherinby Martin McDonagh
- Argentina, 1985by Santiago Miter
- chiaraby Susanna Nicchiarelli
- Monicaby Andrea Pallaoro
- No Bearsby Jafar Panahi
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshedby Laura Poitras
- The Coupleby Frederick Wiseman
- The Sonby Florian Zeller
- Our Tiesby Roschdy Zem
- Other People’s Childrenby Rebecca Zlotowski
Out of competition (fiction)
- The Hanging Sunby Francesco Carrozzini (closing film)
- When the Waves Are Goneby Lava Diaz
- livingby Oliver Hermanus
- Dead for a Dollarby Walter Hill
- Call of Godby Kim Ki-duk
- Dreamin’ Wildby Bill Pohlad
- Master Gardenerby Paul Schrader
- Sicciteby Paolo Virzi
- Pearlby Ti West
- Do not worry, dearby Olivia Wilde
Out of Competition (documentary)
- Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedomby Evgeny Afineevsky
- The Matchmakerby Benedetta Argentieri
- Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanitaby Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
- A Compassionate Spyby Steve James
- Music for Black Pigeonsby Jorgen Lethl, Andreas Koefoed
- The Kiev Trialby Sergei Loznitsa
- In Viaggioby Gianfranco Rosi
- Bobby WhiteGhettoPresidentby Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
- Nuclearby Oliver Stone
Out of competition (series)
- The Kingdom Exodusby Lars Von Trier
- Copenhagen Cowboyby Nicolas Winding Refn
Show Horizons
- princessby Roberto de Paulis
- victimby Michal Blanko
- On the Fringeby Juan Diego Botto
- train Lauquenby Laura Citarella
- Will seeby Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
- Innocenceby Guy Davidi
- blanchiteby Fernando Guzzoni
- Pour La France (For My Country)by Rachid Hami
- the manby Kei Ishikawa
- Bread and Saltby Damian Kocur
- Luxembourg, Luxembourgby Antonio Lukich
- Ti Mangio IL Cuoreby Pippo Mezzapesa
- To the Northby Mihai Mincan
- autobiographyby Makbul Mubarak
- La Syndicaliste (The Sitting Duck)by Jean-Paul Salomé
- World War IIIby Houman Seyedi
- The Happiest Man in the Worldby Teona Strugar Mitevska
- The Brideby Sérgio Trefaut
- Origin of Evilby Sébastien Marnier
- Hanging Gardensby Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
- Amandaby Carolina Cavalli
- red shoesby Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
- Nezouhby Soudade Kaadan
- Phantom Noteby Fulvio Risuleo
- Without Herby Arian Vazirdaftari
- Valeria Is Getting Marriedby Michal Vinik
- goliathby Adilkhan Yerzhanov