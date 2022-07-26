Blonde, Don’t Worry Honey and more in the lineup

blonde, the long-awaited biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armasis one of the highlights of the selection of films from the Venice Film Festival 2022revealed today (26) by the organization [via IndieWire].

In addition to the movie Andrew Dominik (The Murder of Jesse James), the Italian festival will showcase new titles by renowned directors such as Noah Baumbach (White We are), Darren Aronofsky (The Whale), Todd Field (tar), Alejandro González Iñárrtitu (Bard), Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) – only in the main competition, in which the films compete for the coveted Golden Lion.

Outside of that first list, Venice will still see the premiere of Do not worry, dear, new movie from Olivia Wilde starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. directors like Paul Schrader (Master gardener), Ti West (Pearl) and Oliver Stone (Nuclear) will also screen out-of-competition features.

Finally, in the field of series, Lard Von Trier will return to Venice with the new season of its The Kingdom; and his fellow (and disaffected) Nicolas Winding Refn will debut Copenhagen Cowboy during the event.

The Venice Film Festival will feature the actress Julianne Moore as president of the main jury, which will award the Golden Lion and other important awards. The festival takes place between August, 31 and September 10th.

Check out the full list of shortlisted ones:

main competition

white noiseby Noah Baumbach ( opening film )

) Il Signore delle Formicheby Gianni Amelio

The Whaleby Darren Aronofsky

L’Immensitaby Emanuele Crialese

Saint Omerby Alice Diop

blondeby Andrew Dominik

tarby Todd Field

love lifeby Koji Fukada

Bardby Alejandro González Iñárritu

athenaby Romain Gavras

Bones and Allby Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughterby Joanna Hogg

Beyond the Wallby Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees of Inisherinby Martin McDonagh

Argentina, 1985by Santiago Miter

chiaraby Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monicaby Andrea Pallaoro

No Bearsby Jafar Panahi

All the Beauty and the Bloodshedby Laura Poitras

The Coupleby Frederick Wiseman

The Sonby Florian Zeller

Our Tiesby Roschdy Zem

Other People’s Childrenby Rebecca Zlotowski

Out of competition (fiction)

The Hanging Sunby Francesco Carrozzini ( closing film )

When the Waves Are Goneby Lava Diaz

livingby Oliver Hermanus

Dead for a Dollarby Walter Hill

Call of Godby Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wildby Bill Pohlad

Master Gardenerby Paul Schrader

Sicciteby Paolo Virzi

Pearlby Ti West

Do not worry, dearby Olivia Wilde

Out of Competition (documentary)

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedomby Evgeny Afineevsky

The Matchmakerby Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanitaby Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

A Compassionate Spyby Steve James

Music for Black Pigeonsby Jorgen Lethl, Andreas Koefoed

The Kiev Trialby Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggioby Gianfranco Rosi

Bobby WhiteGhettoPresidentby Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclearby Oliver Stone

Out of competition (series)

The Kingdom Exodusby Lars Von Trier

Copenhagen Cowboyby Nicolas Winding Refn

Show Horizons