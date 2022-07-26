Boeing shares image of what could be the ‘future of airplanes’

THE Boeing released an image of what could be the future of the company’s jets. The prototype is part of the project Future Flight Conceptsin which the manufacturer studies new airplane alternatives for the future, less harmful to the environment and with zero carbon emissions.

The aircraft is very reminiscent of ATRs, with propellers on the wings, but unlike the models of the French manufacturer (commonly used by Azul and VOEPASS, here in Brazil) the new Boeing project foresees a jet powered by electricity, hydrogen, or a hybrid product. .

Even with the disclosure of what the plane could be in the future, Boeing recalls that nothing is certain about how the model will be, and that the disclosure is part of a study that the company with airlines and other sectors of the branch for the conclusion of an airplane that is less harmful to the environment by 2050. See the prototypes below:

“Our goal is to enable the social benefits of air transport while achieving zero climate impact on our planet. To make this a reality, we believe it is best to learn and share our findings widely, based on data, scientific research and collaboration, as we work together to decarbonise aviation.”said Brian Yutko Boeing Chief Engineer and Vice President of Sustainability and Future Mobility.

Boeing’s main tool for arriving at an “ideal model” of aircraft for the future is the Cascade.

Boeing Cascade

Cascade is a program that uses trusted data and analytical models to enable stakeholders to become greener in the future. The tool assesses Boeing’s key paths to decarbonizing aviation and its potential power to reduce emissions through:

Renewal of the aircraft fleet

Renewable energy sources such as sustainable fuel, hydrogen, electric propulsion

Improvements in operational efficiency

advanced technologies

Cascade assesses the full lifecycle impacts of renewable energy, accounting for the emissions needed to produce, distribute and use alternative energy carriers such as hydrogen, electricity and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Boeing plans to use the tool with airline operators and industry partners to inform when, where and how different fuel sources intersect with new aircraft designs.

“There are several paths to a future where aviation has zero climate impact. We built Cascade based on trusted data and analytical models to allow users to explore multiple paths to achieving zero emission. We believe this model will help our industry to visualize, for the first time, the real climate impact of each solution, from start to finish, and inform the most likely and effective strategies.”said Boeing’s director of sustainability, Chris Raymondat the Farnborough International Airshow, which took place in England.

Concern for the Environment at Boeing

Since the mid-2000s, Boeing has conducted six demonstrations of hydrogen technology with manned and unmanned aircraft using hydrogen fuel cells and combustion engines.

Last year, Boeing successfully tested a space-engineered cryotank capable of storing 16,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen or the energy equivalent of Jet A fuel in a typical regional jet.

In addition to its work on hydrogen applications, Boeing has invested in electric aircraft through its Wisk joint venture, which is working to bring to market the first fully electric, autonomous air taxi of the U.S. Wisk’s current all-electric eVTOL aircraft – in display at the Farnborough Airshow — performed over 1,600 successful test flights.

What do you think of the Boeing prototype?