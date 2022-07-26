Botafogo reaches the amount requested by Martín Ojeda, but Godoy Cruz wants ‘deadline’ for release

O Botafogo is losing patience with Godoy Cruz-ARG in the negotiation involving Martín Ojeda. Alvinegro accepted the amount requested by Tomba regarding the player, hoping that, at last, everything would unfold for a positive outcome, but saw the Argentine team continue to hold the 23-year-old forward.

+ John Textor mentions that he wants to hire Christian Benteke, from Crystal Palace, to Botafogo

Godoy’s wish is to keep Ojeda until October. Godoy, despite the good campaign in the Argentine Championship this season, fights against relegation because the drop system there is done with an average score over the last three years.

Botafogo’s position is that it has nothing to do with it. At the beginning, the values ​​were close to 5 million dollars (R$ 27 million, at the current price), but it is already approaching the almost 6 million (R$ 32 million), initial amount requested by Godoy – which will be paid in installments.

Alvinegro, who sees Ojeda as a player who would already be a differentiator in the team in the short term and still has resale potential in the medium term, understands that it is a valid investment and that’s why he went ahead. But Godoy still plays hard. Patience is running out.

Glorioso’s management promises to take emergency action on the situation – the famous “either go or crack”. The desire of Ojeda’s managers is for the player to transfer to Brazilian football and the striker’s staff will also try to weigh so that the decision is favorable for General Severiano’s club. It is worth remembering that contract time and salaries are already agreed with the athlete.

+ Botafogo is protected in contract and will acquire Jeffinho permanently

If, in theory, Botafogo wants to wait until October for Ojeda, the club could only use the Argentine in practice from next year. The player registration window and time ends at the end of August.

This issue irritates managers internally and is already causing a headache. Initially the strategy was to adopt patience, but the club already intends to adopt a firmer stance. There is no prediction of giving an ‘ultimatum’ or something in this tone, but Alvinegro will pass a stronger vision to Godoy Cruz.