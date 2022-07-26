Brazil will be self-sufficient in wheat in less than a decade

The wheat of producer Paulo Bonato gained worldwide repercussion, for having beaten the global productivity record in kilograms per hectare/day, with 9,600 kilograms in 110 days!

With a short history in the Brazilian savannah, wheat grown in the region is beginning to gain international fame. Studies carried out since the 1980s and 1990s by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) with the aim of bringing more productivity and quality to the cereal present good results. The expectation is that, in a few years, the Federal District will be self-sufficient in wheat production.

Last year, in a crop in the rural area of ​​Cristalina, in Goiás, 130km from Brasília, the wheat of producer Paulo Bonato gained worldwide repercussion, for having beaten the global productivity record in kilograms per hectare/day, with 9,600 kilograms in 110 days, for an irrigated area of ​​51 hectares.

The wheat crop arrived in Brazil during European immigration, in the 19th century, and settled in the southern region of the country, which has a more favorable climate for planting the cereal. With lower temperatures, the region currently accounts for 90% of all national production. But the scenario tends to change.

In the Federal District, wheat has also gained a lot of space, especially in the PAD-DF agricultural region, located 60 km from the central area of ​​Brasília. The average productivity in the region, according to researcher Júlio César Albrecht, from Embrapa Cerrado, already reaches 6 thousand kilos per hectare and production this year should evolve from 3.1 to 3.6 thousand hectares, compared to 2021. .

“We believe that, in five years’ time, the Federal District will be self-sufficient in wheat, and wheat of excellent quality. We already produce the best wheat in terms of industrial quality for bread making. So the bakeries themselves here in the region are very satisfied when they receive flour developed here”, says the researcher.

Successes such as the Bonato farming were possible thanks to the work developed by Embrapa. In the early 1970s, the average wheat yield in the country was 600 kilograms per hectare. With the beginning of research, still in the 1970s, in Rio Grande do Sul, the company managed to expand production to 3 thousand kilos per hectare, which represented five times more productivity. The same movement has been made in the DF.

To achieve excellence in quality and productivity, the researchers had to look for solutions abroad. “We brought varieties from Mexico and started to cross them with materials from the South and started to select and create varieties for the Cerrado region of Central Brazil”, explains Albrecht.

In addition, even the time of planting and harvesting the cereal was changed. While in the South, wheat is known as “winter wheat”, in the Midwest the variety was adapted to be able to withstand warmer climates, such as the Cerrado, and came to be called “spring wheat”, or “tropical wheat”. ”.

“With these varieties, then, we went from two thousand kilograms per hectare to five thousand, six thousand kilograms per hectare and today we are reaching nine thousand kilograms per hectare. We are breaking a world record, including in terms of productivity, with cultivar BRF 264 (a variety produced by Embrapa), which is one of the last cultivars that were released, and with excellent grain quality for bread production”, says the researcher.

self-sufficiency

Currently, the war between Russia and Ukraine — two of the largest wheat exporters on the planet — has created difficulties in supplying the cereal in several countries, including Brazil, which is still the eighth largest wheat importer in the world. Argentina is the main exporter to the country, with 87% of all wheat imports. Other countries, such as Canada, Russia and Ukraine, also sell significant portions of the cereal to Brazil.

Because of this, the traditional French bread, derived from wheat, has gradually disappeared from the Brazilian table. Retired geography teacher Esídio Sérgio, 61, says he has been cutting back on bread consumption at home. “I have reduced consumption. People’s wages have been divided into energy, water, food, and inflation erodes wages a lot,” he says. Retired João Bezerra Filho, 79, reports that he can’t even buy bread anymore. “I don’t buy bread anymore, no. There’s no way,” he reveals.

With the challenges posed by the war, the current great ambition of wheat research in the country is to achieve self-sufficiency soon. It is estimated that the total consumption of wheat in Brazil is 12.7 million tons and the forecast is that this number will reach 14 million in the coming years. Currently, the estimated production for 2022 is 8 million tons of wheat, enough to meet 62% of all the country’s demand.

The general head of Embrapa Trigo de Passo Fundo (RS), Jorge Lemainski, highlights that the scenario is positive and that Brazil is on the way to becoming self-sufficient within a period of 10 years. He believes that, due to the attractiveness to the producer and the advance in genetic improvement techniques, the scenario will be possible soon. “Brazil will be self-sufficient in wheat in less than a decade and will also contribute with exports to food security in part of the world”, he projects.

To achieve the goal, it is necessary to expand the agricultural frontier of wheat, points out Lemainski. Thus, Brasília was chosen to host the 15th National Wheat Forum, which took place on June 28 at a convention center near the Monumental Axis. In Lemainski’s view, the idea of ​​holding the event in the federal capital is due to the expansion of tropical wheat throughout the region and the proximity of other actors in the production chain.

“In Brasília, there is a great frontier that can be explored and wheat composes the production systems, without the need to open even a square meter of new areas. Wheat will come in succession to soybeans and corn, which are the main summer crops, to compose the production system of irrigated systems to improve soil bioremediation and as an alternative source of income. This makes it possible to boost the local economy,” he explains.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, also endorsed the expectation that the country will be self-sufficient in the coming years. “We are having an increase of more than one million tons in the last year. In five years, we will be self-sufficient in wheat and, in 10 years, we will be exporting the equivalent of what we consume”, announced the Chief Executive in a video posted on social media. “It’s a sign that Brazil is an example to the world in terms of agribusiness,” he concluded.

blast

While there is a prospect of growth for the next few years, wheat must face another problem. Identified for the first time in Brazil, brusone is a disease that is difficult to control, caused by the fungus Pyricularia oryzae and can cause deformation, wrinkles and decrease in wheat grains and, consequently, lead to the loss of a good part of the production.

Brusone has already spread across wheat fields in Bangladesh, Zambia and other countries in Asia and Africa. To prevent an even greater spread of the disease, Embrapa is currently working to obtain varieties of the cereal that are more resistant to the fungus.

“We have to do preventive treatments to avoid the entry of this disease in wheat crops. Both the safrinha and the irrigated wheat. Embrapa is developing varieties that are more resistant to this disease, so that we can reduce production costs by applying fungicides to control this disease,” explains researcher Júlio Albrecht.

wheat in the north

In addition to already being present in the Southeast and Center-West regions, wheat is advancing to the North and Northeast regions of the country. Researcher Márcio Só e Silva, who worked for 30 years at Embrapa and is now at the head of Semevinea Genética, a company dedicated to the genetic improvement of wheat, is carrying out a series of studies to be able to expand the production of the cereal in these regions with quality.

With a hot and dry climate for the most part, the Northeast has presented a challenging scenario for producers. Currently, research is concentrated in the western region of Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão and Piauí.

“The introduction and development of wheat cultivars for these third-cycle regions will be the most challenging, due to the characteristics of the environment being very different from the Cerrado. Finding an ideal adaptive platform for these latitudes will be the paradigm of truly tropical wheat”, says Márcio.

In Roraima, in the extreme north of the country, wheat expansion tests are also being carried out – and with surprising results. “The objective of our work was: ‘Could we, taking the tropicalized wheat here from the cerrado in central Brazil, adapt to the cerrado in Roraima?’ So we went to do the experiment. We planted three materials in early December and, to our surprise, after 66 days, the plants were ready to be harvested”, reports researcher Daniel Schurt, from Embrapa Roraima.

“Because of this, we began to see that there was a possibility of a culture that in the tropics was said to be unexplored. But we are breaking the taboos. With what? With genetic improvement. So, if back in the 1980s or 1990s, if we were to plant there in Roraima, it really wouldn’t be possible, because genetics are different”, says Daniel.

Although it is a state that has a good part of the territory covered by the Amazon Forest, the researcher says that it is possible to expand the cultivation of wheat in the region without deforesting the forest. “This is the proposal that Embrapa has to bring to the Amazon region. Alternatives for people to have quality of life. So we need to bring technology to the producer who lives in the Amazon”, he explains.

For Márcio de Só e Silva, these new agricultural frontiers can be the differential for Brazilian self-sufficiency. Even in the face of all the difficulties that the regions present, the future of wheat must accompany the migration of the cereal to areas further away from the traditional centers in the south of the country.

“Wheat self-sufficiency in Brazil has been the subject of a lot of controversy, because we produce everything and wheat has been the “ugly duckling”. My bet on the production of rainfed wheat (without irrigation) in non-traditional regions, such as the Cerrado and regions of lower latitudes, such as the Northeast and North, should constitute the determining actors of this self-sufficiency. There is no lack of area for this, the issue involves structuring the wheat production chain as a whole”, he says.

Source: AgroNotícias

