Brazilian club opens conversations with striker Jô, ex-Corinthians

Since terminating his contract with Corinthians, Jô remains free in the market. After being caught in a samba circle while the São Paulo club was defeated by Cuiabá, the player did not attend the next training session and, later, by mutual agreement, the parties opted for a contract termination.

However, even at 35, Jô still works with the idea of ​​acting, although he is also considering hanging up his boots, an idea that was discarded by his own manager when the player left Corinthians.

Jô has conversations with Guarani

In recent days, Jô has been receiving several polls, the last of which is from Guarani, as pointed out by Lucas Rossafa. The journalist, however, emphasizes that the athlete was not encouraged by what he initially heard from the people of São Paulo.

Despite Guarani being in Serie B, Jô can also hit with any other club in Serie A, since, in the competition, he played in only 4 games. The attacker even refused, a few days ago, proposals from Avaí and Cuiabá.

Jô also received polls from clubs abroad, being the traditional Peñarol, from Uruguay, one of them.