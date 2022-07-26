Bridgerton heartthrob reveals if he’s in a Marvel series

Secret Invasion will be a Marvel production for Disney+, adapting the comic book arc of the series’ title, the show had confirmed in its cast Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton and The Hidden Agent, but that would have been a mistake.

In the official cast list for Secret Invasion, the actor’s name was included, but this turned out to be a mistake. In an email recapping the panel, the studio confirmed that Page’s inclusion was a marketing failure.

In addition to the notification to the press, the studio made a publication through twitter confirming the misconception.

It is not the first time that the actor has been very close to Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter Regé was considered for the role of Adam Warlock, but the character of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 stayed with Will Poulter.

Collider details that the production is already fully cast and advanced production, but nothing prevents an appearance in another project. Check out Marvel Studios’ tweet:

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

More about Secret Invasion on Disney+

Secret Invasion is being kept under wraps, but it adapts the arc of the same name from the comics, in which the Skrulls replaced several of Earth’s heroes.

It remains to be seen whether the premise will be the same, or will have a twist, given that skrulls are not “evil” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, the cast of Secret Invasion will also have Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, among others.

The series is confirmed for release in 2023 on Disney+.