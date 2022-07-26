Cameras record hairdresser and boyfriend walking around the building moments before the crime | Sao Paulo

Security cameras recorded the movement of hairdresser Sandra Maria Sousa Silva and her boyfriend, Daniel Ospina Garcia, through the building where she lived, in Sé, downtown São Paulo, on the afternoon of last Friday (22), the last day that friends had contact with her.

Sandra was found dead at home on Sunday (24). Next to the body, the victim’s eight-month-old daughter was inside the crib. They dated for two months, and Daniel is the prime suspect in the murder.

The hairdresser appears, at 2:56 pm, walking through the hall of the building and calling the elevator. She is alone. A few seconds after Sandra has gone upstairs, at 2:57 pm, Daniel arrives in the hall and takes the elevator. He wears a cap and is also alone.

Justice decreed this Tuesday (26) the temporary arrest of Daniel. He remains on the run.

Garcia has already been arrested four times for theft and drug trafficking and is being investigated by the Federal Police. He used a false name, “Davi Rodrigues”.

Police teams make new searches this Tuesday (26) to try to find Daniel, who is Mexican.

Forensics found the suspect’s fingerprints on objects that were in the hairdresser’s apartment.

Cameras capture suspect exit

Police released the first images of the suspect on Monday afternoon. In the images made by security cameras of the building where the victim lived, he arrives in a hall alone, at 19:38, and calls the elevator. Then, at 7:39 pm, he reappears at the scene with bags. At 9:47 pm, in another part of the building, the suspect comes down stairs with suitcases (look above).

This Monday morning (25), police officers returned to the apartment on Rua Tabatinguera, in Liberdade, central region of the capital of São Paulo, to investigate the death of the woman found at the scene on Sunday (24).

1 of 4 Mexican Daniel Ospina Garcia, suspect in the death of hairdresser Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva, 34, in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Mexican Daniel Ospina Garcia, suspected of the death of hairdresser Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva, 34, in downtown SP. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The child’s father, Sandra’s ex-partner, testified in the early hours of Monday (25) and was released.

According to the family’s lawyer, Fábio Costa, the 8-month-old baby was discharged this Monday (25). Both her father and Sandra’s family want custody of the child.

“The ex-husband, who is the father, is in the hospital at the moment wanting to pick up the child, she was released. The sister also expressed the desire to have custody of the child, which will be decided by the Guardianship Council. They will provide a temporary guard”, said Costa.

The family does not have an address for the suspect in the murder of Sandra. The police have addresses of where he has previously lived and are making inquiries. The fact that he is a foreigner has made the search more difficult, according to Costa.

Anyone who has any information that can help the police can call the Dial Denunciation at number 181. It is not necessary to identify yourself.

2 of 4 Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva, 34, died on Friday (22), in downtown SP. Fellow Mexican Daniel Ospina Garcia is the prime suspect. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva, 34, died on Friday (22), in downtown SP. Fellow Mexican Daniel Ospina Garcia is the prime suspect. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

‘Family broken, destroyed’

Sandra’s sister said that the family is “broken, destroyed” by what happened. She is afraid to show her face and said that no one was able to reach Sandra over the weekend. On Sunday (24) afternoon, a friend got suspicious.

“We found out about it through a friend of hers, who called me earlier asking if she was with me at my house, but then I told her that she wasn’t there. Then she took it and said she would come to her house to see what had happened because she had been missing for two days.”

The family does not accept the crime.

“The person taking someone’s life, like that, out of nowhere. Destroy a life, a family, an 8 month old baby, alone, locked inside a room. A broken, destroyed family,” said the victim’s sister.

3 of 4 The eight-month-old daughter was taken to Santa Casa de São Paulo after being found with signs of dehydration. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo The eight-month-old daughter was taken to Santa Casa de São Paulo after being found with signs of dehydration. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The friend called a locksmith to open the apartment and found Sandra dead. The child was taken to the Santa Casa. She spent two days in her crib and had signs of dehydration and a bruise on her leg.

“She had videotaped me on Friday and her mouth was kind of bruised and this man was there at her house with her. I asked if he had hit her, but she said no,” recalls her sister.

The Women’s Police Station investigates the crime as femicide.

4 of 4 The victim of femicide, Sandra Maria, found dead in an apartment in the Sé region, downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo The victim of femicide, Sandra Maria, found dead in an apartment in the Sé region, downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

According to the figures from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the police recorded nine femicides in the capital, from January to May this year. There were 33 in all months of 2021 and 44 in 2019, before the pandemic.

