CBF publishes VAR analysis on disallowed goal by Palmeiras against Inter

This Monday, the CBF published on its website the VAR analysis of the duel between palm trees and International. The move that generated controversy was the annulment of Murilo’s goal, for offside. With the goal, the alviverde team would open 2 to 0 in the confrontation.



The VAR check lasted just over two minutes. As soon as the Palmeiras defender pushes the ball to the back of the goal after the goalkeeper’s rebound, video referee Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro suggests a “possible offside”.

The analysis released by the CBF shows the communication between the VAR room and referee Bruno Arleu de Araujo, who commanded the refereeing team at Allianz Parque. On more than one occasion, the video referee suggests it is an “adjusted bid”.

The check starts with the calibration at the moment of contact of Gustavo Scarpa’s foot on the ball, at the origin of the play. After that, there was still a doubt as to whether Murilo or Danilo scored the goal. When defining who was the defender, the lines were drawn and pointed offside.

Thus, Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro calls Bruno Arleu de Araujo and defines: “A factual review. The player scoring the goal is in an offside position.” On the field, the referee confirms the VAR decision and disallows Murilo’s goal.

The disallowance of the goal was reason for Abel Ferreira’s complaint After the match. At the press conference, the coach questioned the decision.

“I asked if the VAR was the same as in the game against São Paulo. I asked whoever was in charge of VAR to make an effort, I don’t know if they were tired, we feel tired, they have the right to feel tired too. I just hope the championship is resolved within the four lines,” he declared.

Despite the annulment of the goal, Palmeiras won the duel against Internacional. The Gauchos even tied the game, but Gabriel Menino scored the winning goal for Verdão in the 43rd minute of the second stage.

