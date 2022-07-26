CBF refereeing head admits ‘unacceptable’ errors by referees

The president of the CBF arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme, admitted the existence of “unacceptable” errors during the first round of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. After meeting with the clubs, this Tuesday (26), in Rio de Janeiro, the manager said that the result of his management model will come with time, as happened at Conmebol, according to him.
“The objective of this meeting of collective development. We look for elements of analysis to grow, to not be a repetitive work of what didn’t work, to be something different”, he said.
“This meeting of ours here, I hope and aim to be a watershed event for Brazilian refereeing as well. are part of the game. Others are unacceptable and have to serve as a watershed. I assume that and remind the referees that we are at a watershed”, he added.
The official cited changes in the management of the CBF’s arbitration department. “The changes we made: ten people left and ten people came in. This was because of a diagnosis.”
Seneme recalled his work at Conmebol and highlighted that it will take time to consolidate the changes.
“The reference when I came to CBF, accepting the invitation of a consolidated work at Conmebol, was a great challenge to try to reproduce the same management model in Brazil. The other one. In the first years of Conmebol, there were absurd mistakes, yes. Many that occur are even unacceptable for you, for us and for football. At Conmebol, this period served as a watershed”.
Seneme’s explanation points
- For the first time, there will be an interseason with 95 referees from all over Brazil, between 1 and 5 August, in Rio de Janeiro
- 840 profiles on a video and statistics platform to watch the bids of the games in which they play, analyzing successes, reviewing errors and receiving online, with more agility, the evaluation of the instructors
- Creation of a panel of VAR-CBF referees: 128 approved referees
- Monthly face-to-face practical training sessions (starting in August). Groups will be taken to the CBF arbitration center for constant improvement
- Annual pre-season for CBF refereeing
- Publication of audio and video of the main checks and reviews within 24h after the match in Serie A and 48h in Serie B
- Availability of the virtual live offside line for TV broadcasts
- VAR simulation for weekly online distance and/or face-to-face training