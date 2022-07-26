Chay leaves Botafogo and disembarks to be announced by the Brazilian giant today

At 31, midfielder Chay is leaving Botafogo. That’s because, despite having been one of the main names of Fogão last year, in addition to being one of the most popular athletes by the black and white fans, the player has had little space this season and, in view of that, he decided to leave the club.

Having participated in 16 goals in 31 matches last year, Chay didn’t even score goals this year, which ended up making his name stop appearing among the holders of Fogão, which, due to the new project, has been increasingly hiring players from Weight.

In this way, Chay, who still has a strong market in Brazil, started to be speculated in several clubs, and now, finally defined where he will play in this last half of the season.

Chay arrives in Belo Horizonte and should sign with Cruzeiro today

It is Cruzeiro, who at the last minute, decided to go through the midfielder’s negotiations with Bahia and make a proposal to hire him on loan. The agreement took everyone by surprise, since according to the GEChay was expected to join the northeast team, which ended up not happening.

Now, Chay is already in Belo Horizonte, where he must undergo medical examinations and sign with the celestial club, which may even announce the agreement with the player today (26). The midfielder will be a Raposa player until the end of this Series B, and can be bought at the end of the loan for an amount stipulated at 550 thousand dollars (R$ 2.9 million).