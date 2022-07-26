Chay on Cruzeiro: stray bullet, career in Fut-7 and search for a new role in Serie B | cruise

Cruzeiro will announce, in the coming days, the hiring of striker Chay. The player landed on Monday night in Belo Horizonte to sign a contract until the end of the year. Returns to Serie B in search of the resumption of protagonism. Chay has a different story than most professional players.

At 31 years old, Chayene Medeiros Oliveira Santos, aka Chay, went through a recess in professional football between the beginning and middle of the last decade. After being revealed by Bonsucesso-RJ and trying a career in Asian football (Malaysia and Thailand), the player sought to make a living in Football 7-a-side. And he experienced the episode that made his career take a certain risk.

In an interview with ge, in 2021, the player revealed to have been shot in the belly, in the summer of 2011, when he was on vacation with his family in Região dos Lagos, in Rio de Janeiro. He said he was hit by a stray bullet on his way to a family event. The bullet hit his rib and grazed his liver.

– In fact, I wouldn’t even have a vacation, because I was moving to another country and I had little time until pre-season. I asked to see my family, my friends, gain some energy to last another nine months of the season. On the third day of vacation, this happened. The recovery was even short, I was shot in November and I was already playing in January. But the club had a limit of foreigners and needed players more urgently – he continued.

The forced stop made Chay despondent about his career as a football player. He invested in a path that emerged as promising, working for Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo.

– Fut7 was growing, to be able to reach what futsal already is. Then it started to regress, I started to see that I wouldn’t get where I wanted to – said the player in 2021.

Chay returned to professional football in Série C do Carioca. He passed through Bela Vista-RJ, Mogi Mirim-SP, São Gonçalo-RJ, Rio Branco-AC, Portuguesa-RJ and América-RJ until reaching Botafogo in 2021. At the Rio club, the striker won the affection of the fans and was the protagonist in the Serie B title campaign.

In Botafogo’s campaign, he made 31 games and scored eight goals. However, with the formation of the squad for Serie A, the player lost space. He played 19 games in the year, being 12 in the Brazilian, but he didn’t score goals. The last match was on July 10, against Ceará.

Chay is an attempt by Cruzeiro to reinforce the team for the Brazilian Series B. The striker’s experience in the tournament and the characteristics he can deliver to Paulo Pezzolano’s team were decisive for his signing.

The attacker arrives with the rhythm of the game and, quickly, should be used. Chay arrives just as Cruzeiro reinforces its attack. Bruno Rodrigues and Marquinhos Cipriano arrived.

