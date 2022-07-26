Check out August’s highlights on STARZPLAY

Disclosure

Great new stories from different genres for all tastes will rock the month of August in STARZPLAY, STARZ’s premium international streaming platform. On the 14th, the long-awaited new season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third series in the “Power” universe, premieres. Set in the early 1990s, the production tells the origin story of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

A week earlier, on the 7th, the first season of Becoming Elizabeth comes to an end, a series inspired by the fascinating and turbulent story about the early years of the young woman who would become England’s most iconic queen, Elizabeth I, in the midst of complex and unpredictable political and marital plots of the English court.

In addition to these productions, August also brings new weekly episodes of The Girl From Plainville, Queer as Folk, P-Valley, among others. Check out other highlights from next month’s STARZPLAY below:

SERIES:

POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN – Season 2 — Available August 14 – A new episode every Sunday – Season 1 now available

CRIME|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

At the beginning of season two, Raquel Thomas has control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is on the run. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business and, because of Detective Howard’s enduring secret, he still has doubts about his past. Kanan seeks the truth as Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans revolving around his bankrupt record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his personal project get in the way of his expansion. Though Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father he never was. The bonds that unite this family are unraveling, but Raq will stop at nothing to keep them together.

Cast: MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman.

BECOMING ELIZABETH — A new episode every Sunday – Season finale on August 7

DRAMA|16|8 EPISODES|60 MINS|2022

The death of King Henry VIII sets off a dangerous power struggle as his 9-year-old son is crowned king, and he and his sisters become pawns of the great families of England and the powers of Europe vying for control of the country. The world of “Becoming Elizabeth” is visceral, dangerous and very bloody; a time when every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which can lead them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s crosshairs the next. Judgments are passed quickly and no one is safe.

Cast: Alicia von Rittberg, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, Bella Ramsey, Romora Garai, Oliver Zetterstrom, Olivier Huband

QUEER AS FOLK — Premieres July 31 – Two new episodes every Sunday – Season finale August 21

DRAMA|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

“Queer as Folk” is a vibrant retelling of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies (“It’s A Sin,” “Doctor Who”), exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of tragedy.

Cast: Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell and Candace Grace.

THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE — A new episode every Sunday – Season finale on August 28

DRAMA|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name written by Jesse Barron, the miniseries explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz.

Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygard — Available August 12 – A new episode every Friday – Final episode August 26

DOCUMENTARY|16|3 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

For more than 40 years, fashion executive Peter Nygård has been accused of attacking women in Canada, the United States and the Bahamas. Today, the supposed list of survivors runs into the thousands. Prosecuted in Canada and the United States, Nygård uses every weapon he can to keep his alleged victims silent. Through exclusive interviews, rare archives and never-before-seen footage, this premium 3-part documentary series traces how and why witnesses finally came together to build a case against Nygård.

P-VALLEY season 2 — Available now – A new episode every Sunday – Season 1 now available

DRAMA|16|10 EPISODES|60 MINS|2022

When darkness descends on Chucalissa, everyone must fight tooth and claw to survive. While some soar to dangerous new heights, others put on their high heels and stand their ground, no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford fight for the throne as new blood shakes the locker room. Meanwhile, with the fate of the casino at stake, the local political machine kicks in. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

Cast: Elarica Johnson, Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson

THE GREAT — Season 2 — Available now

DRAMA|16|10 EPISODES|50 MINS|2021 – Season 1 now available

In season two of “The Great”, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for herself, but now she must face the reality of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be free. She also struggles with her own heart as she continues to balance her relationship with Peter. Ultimately, Catherine will learn that becoming ‘The Great’ will demand more of her than she could ever imagine. Both Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were nominated for a 2022 Emmy in the acting category; Elle as “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” and Nicholas as “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”. Season 1 is also available.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

FILMS:

CRANK 2: HIGH VOLTAGE — Adrenaline 2: High Voltage — Available July 24

POLICE OFFICER|ACTION|16|96 MINS|2009

After surviving a terrible fall, Chev Chelios finds himself surrounded by Chinese mobsters who have replaced his heart with a machine.

Cast: Jason Statham, Amy Smart, Bai Ling, Efren Ramirez, Clifton Collins Jr., Dwight Yoakam, Corey Haim.

MARIE ANTOINETTE — Marie Antoinette — Available July 24

DRAMA|ROMANCE|14|123 MINS|2006

Sofia Coppola directs an electrifying yet intimate narration about the turbulent life of history’s favorite evil monarch, Marie Antoinette.

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Rose Byrne, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hardy, Asia Argento, Molly Shannon.

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDIER — Sicario: Day of the Soldier — Available July 24

ACTION|SUSPENSE|16|122 MINS|2018

As the cartels have also started to smuggle terrorism across US borders, federal agent Matt Graver turns to the mysterious Alejandro, whose family was murdered by a cartel leader, to escalate the war in sepulchral ways.

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Merced, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Catherine Keener, David Castaneda.