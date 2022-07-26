check out messages from black women who marked history

This July 25thit is celebrated the International Black Women’s Day. The date, which resembles Black Consciousness (November 20), is also a great opportunity to learn about the perspectives of great women in the black community.

BLACK WOMEN’S DAY; SEE MESSAGES



“We are created to be this way, but we have to change. We need to be created for freedom. The world is too big not to be who we are.” – ELZA SOARES

“The Brazilian imaginary, due to racism, cannot conceive of recognizing that black women are intellectuals.” – CONCEIÇÃO EVARISTO

“Here in Brazil, as this myth of ‘racial democracy’ was created, that everyone loves each other and everyone is nice, the black subject himself often finds it difficult to understand that our society is racist.” – DJAMILA RIBEIRO

“Sometimes you see how humanity can overlook any kind of cultural evils. A person’s ability to love and forgive can be greater than anything else.” – VIOLA DAVIS

“Sexual orientation folks are not going to back down on their struggles, women are not going to back down on their agendas; we’re not going back to the slave quarters. And this is placed. There will be a fight!” – SUELI CARNEIRO