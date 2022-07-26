Check out our Kingston Fury Renegade SSD review video

Fagner Martinelli, editor of the /GAMES at Folha Vitória and Hardware specialist, makes in our first video the complete review of Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDKingston’s top-of-the-line storage system.

Check out the video:

During the video, Fagner shows how the new SSD performs over previous storage drives and the benefits of upgrading.

The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD was kindly provided to us by Kingston and will now be part of our test machine.

Photo: Folha Vitória





With up to one million operations per second, the Kingston FURY™ Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers cutting-edge performance in high capacities for hardware enthusiasts and gamers looking for extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. Leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe and 3D TLC NAND controller, the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD delivers incredible speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s1 for Read/Write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS1 for excellent consistency and exceptional gaming experience. From app and game load times, to streaming and capturing, boost your system in terms of overall responsiveness.

►Check the official website: https://www.kingston.com/br/ssd/gaming/kingston-fury-renegade-nvme-m2-ssd