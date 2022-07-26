Concerns grow among US officials over possible Chinese action in Taiwan

The concerns of United States with respect to tensions between China and Taiwan have increased in recent days due to recent Chinese statements and actions. Some officials fear that leaders will try to take action against the island next year — perhaps by trying to cut off access to the Taiwan Strait, through which US Navy ships regularly travel.

According to officials, the Joe Biden administration is working quietly to try to dissuade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from proceeding with a proposed visit to Taiwan next month. Pelosi, a Democrat from California, would be the first Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan since 1997. The trip, publicized by Financial Timesgenerated threats of retaliation by the Chinese government.

US officials see a greater risk of conflict and miscalculation in Pelosi’s trip, as China’s president, Xi Jinpingand other Communist Party leaders are preparing for a major political meeting in the coming weeks, in which Xi is expected to extend his rule.

Chinese officials have recently strongly asserted that no part of the Taiwan Strait can be considered international waters, contrary to the views of the United States and other nations. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in June that “China has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait.”

US officials do not know whether China plans to enforce this claim. But Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who is close to President Joe Biden and deals with the government frequently on issues involving Taiwan, said “there is a lot of attention being paid” to lessons China, its military and Xi may be learning from the events in Ukraine.

“And one school of thought is that the lesson is ‘go early and go hard’ before there is time to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses,” Coons said in an interview on Sunday. “We may be heading for a confrontation – more of a squeeze than an invasion – sooner than we thought.”

Chinese officials are aware that Biden administration officials, also applying lessons learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are trying to shape their arms sales to Taiwan to turn the democratic island into what some call a “hedgehog”. – replete with weapons and defense systems effective enough to deter Chinese leaders from trying to attack it.

US officials say they are not aware of any specific intelligence indicating that China has decided to act on Taiwan soon. However, analysts inside and outside the US government are studying to identify the ideal time for China to take bolder actions to undermine Taiwan and the United States.

A central question is what top Chinese officials think of the evolution of Chinese military forces relative to those of Taiwan, the United States and regional American allies, which include Japan and South Korea.

General Mark A. Milley, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that the behavior of the Chinese military in the Asia-Pacific region was “significantly more visibly aggressive.”

Chinese officials have denounced a steady stream of visits by senior US officials to Taiwan, which Beijing sees as akin to formal diplomatic involvement with the island. Pelosi had planned to make the visit in April but postponed it after her aides said she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If the US insists on moving forward, China will take firm and resolute steps to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will be responsible for all serious consequences,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs at a press conference.

US officials said planning for Pelosi’s trip was moving forward despite the growing furor over her.

Pelosi would likely fly to Taipei on a US military plane, as is typical of such visits. Some analysts watching Chinese denunciations of the proposed visit say China could send aircraft to “escort” the plane and prevent it from landing.

Such a scenario is a legitimate concern, US officials said, although unlikely, and any such move would be seen by Washington as a serious escalation of tensions. Officials interviewed for this story spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of diplomatic matters.

Pelosi said last week that she does not publicly discuss travel plans. “But it’s important for us to show support for Taiwan,” she said.

The risk is that President Pelosi’s visit will be perceived, including by Xi himself, as a humiliation of his leadership and that he will take some hasty steps to show his strength. Susan L. Shirk, former senior State Department official and author of Overreach, on Chinese politics

During the Trump administration, a cabinet member and a senior State Department official became the most senior US government officials to visit Taiwan in a working capacity since 1979, when Washington severed diplomatic ties with Taipei to normalize relations. with Beijing. Newt Gingrich was the last Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan 25 years ago.

Asked by reporters about the proposed visit, Biden said last Wednesday that “the military doesn’t think it’s a good idea right now.” He also said he plans to speak with Xi, the Chinese leader, this week. The two last spoke via video call in March, when Biden warned that there would be “implications and consequences” if China gave Russia material aid in its Ukraine offensive.

Xi and other senior Chinese officials and Communist Party leaders are preparing for the 20th party congress in the second half of the year, and are expected to hold secret meetings in August at the Beidaihe Spa ahead of the formal meeting. Analysts say Xi will almost certainly break with the norm as he seeks to serve a third term as president and extend his term as party secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

“The domestic political situation in China is now extremely tense in the months leading up to the party congress, as Xi hopes to be approved for an unprecedented third term,” said Susan L. Shirk, a former senior State Department official and author of Overreach. , on Chinese politics.

“The risk is that President Pelosi’s visit will be perceived, including by Xi himself, as a humiliation of his leadership and that he will take some rash steps to show his strength,” she said. “Furthermore, in view of its recent misjudgments that have crippled the country and provoked internal controversy – the draconian approach to the management of Covid, aligning itself with Russia’s war in Ukraine and the crackdown on private business – we cannot count on his prudence in his military response to Pelosi’s trip. Better to delay than risk war.”

Pentagon and White House officials have been discussing the political environment and potential risks of the trip with Pelosi’s office. Authorities say it’s up to her to decide.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at China’s Renmin University, said Beijing would aim for a military response that would be seen as strong but not so aggressive as to provoke further conflict. “No one can predict in detail what China will do militarily,” Shi said.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of Global Times, a Chinese newspaper published by the Communist Party, wrote on Twitter that Chinese military planes could follow Pelosi’s plane and cross Taiwan-controlled airspace over the island. He also said China’s actions would amount to “a shocking military response”.

Analysts say China could do something less provocative. It could, for example, send aircraft across the midline in the middle of the strait that separates China and Taiwan, as it did in 2020 in response to a visit by Alex Azar, then US secretary of health and human services.

Chinese fighter jets have crossed that line and flown into the island’s air defense identification zone with increasing frequency since 2020.

On Monday, Joanne Ou, a spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Taipei had not received any “final” information about Pelosi’s visit.

Officials and lawmakers from Taiwan’s two main political parties welcomed any visit by the Speaker of the House. “President Pelosi has many admirers in Taiwan, and her visit would be a strong declaration of American support for Taiwan’s democracy,” said Alexander Huang, an MP for the Kuomintang, the opposition party.

Many in Taiwan fear that if the trip is cancelled, it would give Beijing the impression that its scare tactics work.

In Washington, some Republican lawmakers have publicly urged Pelosi to advance the trip as a stand against China.

Ivan Kanapathy, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and China director at Presidents Trump and Biden’s National Security Council, said the trip’s cancellation could undermine Washington’s attempts to strengthen Taiwan’s relations with other democracies and the efforts to raise its profile in local and international organizations.

“A big part of why China cares about what the US does is because we make room for others,” Kanapathy said. “And that’s what China really cares about – more legitimacy for the Taiwanese government in the international community.”

Some analysts say there are less risky ways to show support for Taiwan. Washington could send a top military official, for example, or sign a bilateral trade agreement, which could help the island reduce its economic dependence on China.

US military officials say a sea and air invasion of Taiwan would be difficult for the People’s Liberation Army to carry out today. If China wanted to move sooner than expected against Taiwan, it could do so slowly, perhaps first invoking its recent statement on the status of the Taiwan Strait and conducting a limited operation to gauge Washington’s reaction. Another theory is that Beijing may try to seize an external island off the coast of China.

US officials say the Chinese government is unlikely to have decided which operation to carry out, it will carry out one. But it is an issue that is being regularly addressed in Washington.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said Friday at the Aspen Security Forum that Taiwan was learning from Ukraine. After years of buying expensive defense systems, he said, Taiwan was paying more attention to “citizen mobilizations” and “information warfare.”

He also noted that providing resources to Taiwan would add more stress to the production of American military hardware.

“There are long-term questions,” he said, “about ensuring that our defense industrial base, the American defense industrial base, and the defense industrial base of our allies can be placed in a position to sustain the kind of security assistance that we will need to continue supplying Ukraine as well as Taiwan as well as ourselves.”