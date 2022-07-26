Corinthians signs agreement with Caixa on payment for Arena

Corinthians confirmed, tonight (25), that it signed the documents of the agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal in relation to the payment of Neo Química Arena.

In an official note, the São Paulo club revealed an agreement for the “renegotiation of obligations related to financing for the construction” of the stadium. The values ​​exceed the house of R$ 600 million.

With the signature, the President Duel Monteiro Alves follows the decision taken by the Deliberative Council of Corinthians in a meeting held last month. At the time, there was unanimity among the board members for the approval of the terms of the agreement.

The implementation of the process “will be carried out following the contractual terms and conditions”, and the payment will be made in two stages, as already informed by UOL Esporte.

In the first, between 2023 and 2025, interest on the operation will be paid. In the second, from 2025, the principal amount is paid in quarterly installments, which must be made by 2041.

The revenue generated by the sale of the naming rights of the Corinthians arena to Neo Química goes entirely to the payment of the debt — the money doesn’t even pass through the alvinegro safe.