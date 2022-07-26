Coritiba vs Cuiabá LIVE (1-0) | 07/25/2022

Coritiba 1×0 Cuiabá

49′ – Jenison takes the yellow card

45′ – Five more minutes

44′ – Goalkeeper of Coritiba receives assistance

43′ – Thonny Anderson receives the second yellow card and the red card after putting his arm in his opponent’s face!

41′ – Guillermo replacing Alef Manga

40′ – Thonny Anderson, Igor and Castan

39′ – Players push and argue on the field

37′ – André replacing João Lucas

32′ – Both teams didn’t create many clear chances so far in the second half

29′ – Jenison replacing Rodriguinho

28′ – Felipe Marques receives a high pass in the penalty area, but is caught in an irregular position

21′ – Coach António Oliveira do Cuiabá received the bank card

16′ – Pepê receives the card

12′ – Two teams fight intensely for the ball in midfield

7′ – Léo Gamalho receives assistance in the field

4′ – Alef Manga starts from the right, reaches the penalty area and loses the ball to Joaquim

The ball rolls again

Gabriel Pirani in place of Valdivia

Coritiba 1×0 Cuiabá

45′ – Two more minutes

39′ – Alef Manga catches a cross in the penalty area on the right and shoots hard to swell the nets!!

36′ – Egídio takes a free-kick from the left in the penalty area and Camilo heads away

32′ – Henrique receives the card for a hard foul on Rodriguinho

29′ – Player from Cuiabá is down and receives assistance

28′ – Matheus Alexandre takes the yellow card for complaint

26′ – Val limps out for Bruno Gomes

23′ – Coritiba 44% x 56% Cuiabá

19′ – Val receives the card for fouling Pepê

18′ – Coritiba player is down on the field for a while, but gets up

16′ – In a short play from the corner, Rafael crosses from the left in the penalty area and the defense of Coxa sends away

13′ – The visiting team’s point guards ask for more movement from their fellow strikers, without passing options

8′ – Alef Manga tries to reach a deep pass on the left, but he can’t and the ball goes out the back line

5′ – Alesson fouls Bernardo to stop Coxa’s counterattack

Start the game!

The national anthem is played

At 20:00, the ball will roll at Couto Pereira. Stay tuned for details.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Coritiba vs Cuiabá live will be broadcast by Premiere

The only casualty of the visiting team is from the side Uendel. He is recovering from a knee ligament injury.