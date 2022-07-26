“Crimes of The Future” arrives in Brazil via MUBI; know when

Thamyris Couto / @thamy_couto Posted on 6/23/2022 at 10:15 am – Updated at 10:35 am

“Crimes of the Future”, new film by David Cronenberg, already has a release date in Brazil. The long starring Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”), Léa Seydoux (“007 – No Time to Die”) arrives in the country through MUBI, a streaming who made the news official this Thursday (23).

Check out the announcement made on his Twitter account, which also has a trailer for the body horror:

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE. David Cronenberg’s shocking return to body horror, starring Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen & Kristen Stewart. In cinemas on July 14th in partnership with @o2playfilmes, available on the platform from July 29. A MUBI release. pic.twitter.com/LyeNLeuLoY — MUBI Brasil (@mubibrasil) June 23, 2022

In “Crimes of the Future”, “a deep dive into the not-so-distant future in which humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, which alters their biological makeup.”describes the official synopsis.

Scott Speedman (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Yorgos Karamihos (“The Durrells”) and Nadia Litz (“The People Garden”) round out the cast alongside the main trio.

“Crimes of The Future” hits theaters on July 14th, and in the MUBI catalog will be available on the 29th of the same month.

