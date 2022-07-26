Cruzeiro: Pedrinho tells how he discovered defender Lucas Oliveira at the base of the Rio club; watch video | cruise

One of Cruzeiro’s highlights in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B campaign is defender Lucas Oliveira. He lives the best season, at 26 years old. And he started his career as a professional athlete thanks to Pedrinho’s observation six years ago.

Now a TV Globo commentator, the former midfielder worked as a coach for former players Deivid and Felipe. With the second, he had a spell at Tigres-RJ, exactly where he saw potential in Oliveira, who at the time played for the under-20. He was raised to the professional amid a need. In the live of the Central do gePedrinho told how it was.

– Carioca had a month to go, and they didn’t have a professional player. He opened registration for a test, anyone would go: he was pot-bellied, he was old. This is Rio de Janeiro football, my friend. There was a kid in juniors, called Oliveira.

Pedrinho reports that the technical quality and the personality with the teammates drew attention at first.

– I arrived early to see training, there was a big, gangly defender. They gave him the ball, he cut the striker. I liked it, right? I was watching the kid, I went to Felipe and said: “There’s a kid who plays for shit. Personality, the kid is mad. He scolds everyone, gets P of life when the guy kicks, gives a pass exploring, risks and he gives a good pass.” Felipe said: “Send him to the professional soon”.

Pedrinho also reports that the personality shown in the juniors, without knowing that he was being seen by the professional coaching staff, was kept in the main team, which continued to draw his attention.

“I was very happy to see him succeeding at Cruzeiro today. He caught my attention, at first, for his personality of playing.”

– Afterwards, it was a training that had nothing to do with commitment. It was from the juniors, didn’t know who was watching, and the kid was scolding everyone, with personality. When he went up to pro, he was scolding his elders. Whether he would avenge or not, I don’t know. But it had one important thing: personality. And he will only feel it in games.

