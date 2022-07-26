Cruzeiro releases defender and midfielder, en route to Portugal; see negotiation details | cruise

Cruzeiro agreed to release two players to Santa Clara, from Portugal, now under the command of former vice-president of the Minas Gerais club, Bruno Vicintin (acquired 55.8% of the shares). Defender Paulo and midfielder Adriano will sign permanently with the Portuguese first division club, from the island of the Azores.

In the case of Adriano, the steering wheel was released by Cruzeiro to embark in the late afternoon of this Monday to Europe, according to the ge. The mining club will share the economic rights with Santa Clara. The player had a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024.

Adriano has already signaled the contractual proposal and is now awaiting the completion of the contract in the Azores to be able to sign the bond. The player came to train at Toca da Raposa, this Monday. Cruzeiro awaits the agreement between player and club to announce the negotiation.

1 of 4 Adriano Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad Adriano Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Another who has already addressed Santa Clara is defender Paulo. He had been scheduled to go to Portugal this weekend and awaits the club’s official announcement from the First Division. The information on the hit was initially disclosed by the portal God Dibre Me and confirmed by ge.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Paulo will have the economic rights divided between the clubs and will be able to render an amount to Cruzeiro depending on the sporting performance in the Portuguese club. Initially, he will play in Santa Clara’s B team, but, of course, he can be used in the professional.

2 of 4 Paulo, Cruzeiro defender, interests Porto — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Paulo, Cruzeiro defender, interests Porto — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

If the defender plays 15 games in the main team, Cruzeiro will be entitled to 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.5 million), a mold that is welcomed by the Minas Gerais club in the medium/long term, due to the potential of the defender.

Paulo renewed his contract with Cruzeiro in November 2020 until the end of 2023. The club owned 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv