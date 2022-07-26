Cuca no Atltico: watch the coach’s presentation interview

Atltico presents coach Cuca starting at 2 pm this Tuesday (25), in a virtual press conference broadcast directly from Cidade do Galo. Watch it live in the video above. Atltico presents coach Cuca starting at 2 pm this Tuesday (25), in a virtual press conference broadcast directly from Cidade do Galo. Watch it live in the video above. The 59-year-old from Paraná know more

This is Cuca’s third visit to Galo. In the first, between 2011 and 2013, he won the Campeonato Mineiro twice (2012 and 2013) and the Copa Libertadores (2013).

In 2021, he commanded the team in the most victorious season in Atlético’s history. He won the so-called ‘Triplete Alvinegro’: Campeonato Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro.

In all, Cuca commanded Atltico in 224 matches, with 128 victories, 48 ​​draws and 48 defeats. It won 64.2% of the points played.

Now, he’s back at the club after seven months – he had left Galo at the end of last season alleging “family issues”. The bond between the parties is valid until the end of 2022.

Rooster in the fight for titles

This year, Atltico is alive in the dispute for two titles. In the Brazilian Championship, the team is in fourth place, with 32 points – seven less than the leader Palmeiras. There are 19 rounds left until the end of the competition.

In the Copa Libertadores, Galo will face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals. The games will be played on the 3rd and 10th of August.